Section of I-85 impassable in Charlotte as flash floods snarl parts of region

Flooding has closed Interstate 85 at Little Rock Road Thursday morning in Charlotte, and firefighters are responding to multiple reports of flood waters covering city streets.

“Do not attempt to drive or walk across roads that are covered by water,” the fire department warned in a tweet at 8 a.m.

At least 23 people have been rescued from flood waters at Hiddenite Family Campground in Conover, Observer news partner WBTV reported, citing the Mooresville Fire Department, which is helping at the scene.

Mooresville first responders have five boat crews on the water searching for more people, according to the station. Some of those rescued are being treated by EMS, WBTV reported.

Meanwhile, the Conover Fire Department in Catawba County says it is responding Thursday morning to reports of up to 20 campers trapped and in need of rescue from rising water in the Hiddenite Family Campground in Alexander County.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Clark’s Creek at Saxonbury Way in the University Area John D. Simmons

‘Multiple water rescues’

The incident is one of “multiple water rescues” that were in progress around 6 a.m. Thursday, as the region sees heavy rain continue to fall across western North Carolina.

In Huntersville, Sam Furr Road was closed due to flooding at Northcross Drive off Interstate 77 Exit 25 and Gilead Road at Mercer Drive off Exit 23.

In Davidson, Robert Walker Drive between Westbranch and Bradford Springs was closed, town officials said. And in Concord, various areas “are experiencing significant flash flooding,” city officials said.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Mecklenburg and surrounding counties are under a flash flood warning until 11 a.m.

At 8 a.m. flooded roads and water rescues “are increasing, especially across Center City and Northwest Charlotte,” the National Weather Service office in Greer, S.C., posted in its flash flood warning.

“Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have already fallen and flash flooding is expected to become more widespread this morning,” NWS meteorologists said in the warning, calling the flooding “life threatening.”

This is a developing story.

CORRECTION: This is in Hiddenite, NC in Alexander County. https://t.co/35Ti3TDC6N — Kristi O'Connor WBTV (@KristiOConnor_) November 12, 2020

CFD crews are responding to multiple reports of flooding around the city. Do not attempt to drive or walk across roads that are covered by water; pic.twitter.com/5KXhKX283W — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) November 12, 2020