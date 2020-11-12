Weather News
Water rescues, flooded roads, stranded campers: See the flooding across North Carolina
Emergency management officials warned of flash flooding, dangerous driving conditions and overflowing creeks and streams on Thursday as a deluge of rain hit North Carolina.
Much of the Charlotte area — including Cabarrus, Gaston and Mecklenburg counties — remains under a flash flood warning until 1 p.m. A watch is also in effect for a larger portion of North Carolina and upstate South Carolina until 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
“Emergency management reported numerous water rescues earlier this morning across greater Charlotte and several stream gauges in Mecklenburg County were still above the established flood stage,” forecasters said.
Pictures and videos shared on social media showed backyards disappearing under flood waters, roads collapsing and boat crews searching for more than a dozen people stranded at a campsite in Alexander County.
Parts of I-85 were also closed Thursday morning as flooding overwhelmed the interstate.
North of Charlotte in Iredell County, emergency officials shared a picture on Twitter shortly after 9 a.m. showing a portion of Liberty Hill Road completely collapsed into rising flood waters below.
WCNC Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich also tweeted a picture of his backyard with flood waters creeping up to his back steps.
Twenty-three people were rescued from a flooded campground in Hiddenite, North Carolina. Boat crews were searching for more people in need of rescue as of 8:30 a.m., WBTV tweeted.
Flood waters also washed a woman’s shed away in Iredell County, and a charter school in Charlotte had to be evacuated after rain flooded its parking lot, videos show.
Creek beds have eroded from rising water levels and roadways across the state have been flooded. The National Weather Service warned residents to “turn around, don’t drown” if you encounter a flooded road.
“Most flood deaths occur in vehicles,” forecasters said. “Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and under passes as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.”
