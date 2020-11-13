Search resumes for 1-year-old and adult missing at flood-ravaged NC campground

Emergency responders resumed their search Friday morning for a 1-year-old and an adult who remain missing after flood waters swept through a campground in Alexander County on Thursday.

At least six people died in the Charlotte region after intense flooding wreaked havoc across the area as flood waters closed roads and parts of Interstate 85, damaged property and prompted water rescues.

Three victims died after waters engulfed the Hiddenite Family Campground in Alexander County, about an hour north of Charlotte, Sheriff Chris Bowman said. Thirty-one people were rescued from the 30-acre campground along the South Yadkin River.

The search for those missing ended at 6 p.m. Thursday and started up again at 8 a.m. Friday, officials said.

Also Friday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management issued a voluntary evacuation order for a series of streets bordering the Catawba River in northwest Mecklenburg County. The order went into effect at 6:45 a.m. and includes Riverside Drive, Lake Drive, Beagle Club Road, and Hart Road in the Harwood Lane community.

Dwight Little takes photos of the flood waters along Remount Road in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, November 12, 2020. The search will resume on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, for a 1-year-old and an adult missing from a flood-ravaged campground in Alexander County. Jeff Siner

On Thursday in Charlotte, firefighters responded to 112 flood incidents. They rescued 23 people from homes and 12 from stranded cars. In all, 63 roads across Mecklenburg County were closed.

Heavy flooding also forced the evacuation of 143 people at a charter school on David Taylor Drive in the University area, Charlotte fire officials said.

At least 5 inches of rain had fallen along I-85 from near uptown Charlotte through northeastern Mecklenburg since Wednesday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg flood information rain gauge map.

Over two days, through Thursday afternoon, the storm dumped nearly 9 inches of rain on uptown Charlotte, according to the National Weather Service.

