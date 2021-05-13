From macarons to pot pies: Former Amelie’s chef starts own Charlotte baking business.

Thoughtful Baking Company makes seasonal treats, including a vegan strawberry pie.

When COVID-19 hit, the world was rocked to its core, including the food industry. During this time of uncertainty, Mary Jayne Wilson, who was laid off as executive chef for Amelie’s French Bakery, gained clarity, however.

“It became clear to me that I needed to start my own business. For a lot of people — myself included — 2020 put a lot of things in perspective for what is important and how you want to spend your time and energy,” Wilson said. “For me, it was time for me to start my own business.”

She launched Thoughtful Baking Company earlier this year, beginning with a recipe she had already perfected and mastered: pot pie, the ultimate comfort food. For years, Wilson gifted pot pies to friends and family for special occasions and various life events. During the early stages of her career, she worked for a restaurant in Gold Hill, N.C., where she learned the basics of making pot pies, such as how to prepare savory chicken stock.

Mary Jayne Wilson gifted pot pies to friends and family over the years and turned to that comfort food idea when starting her business, Thoughtful Baking Company. Joshua Vasko

Wilson created a new dough recipe for Thoughtful Baking, which became her blank canvas.

“It was a risky time to start something in the pandemic, which is why I started with pot pies,” Wilson said. “It seemed like the obvious first step.”

Wilson built the foundation of her business in January and February, and her company began to ramp up in early spring.

Former Amelie’s executive chef Mary Jayne Wilson started Thoughtful Baking Company in Charlotte during the COVID-19 pandemic. Joshua Vasko

Wilson told CharlotteFive that she allows the food to guide her as she creates recipes. Her focus is on locally produced ingredients and seasonality, with chicken pot pie serving as her baseline. She also makes a vegan, plant-based pot pie. Expect spring and summer flavors coming soon, such as a tomato pie, strawberry pie (also vegan) and other seasonal offerings.

“Creating new menu items and feeding people is my passion, so it is exciting to do it on my own terms and create whatever I want,” Wilson said. “The most fun part about this is thinking through all the things I can make.”

Thoughtful Baking Company will also carry seasonal flavors such as strawberry pie. Joshua Vasko

Thoughtful Baking Company got its name from Wilson’s vision. As she grows her business, Wilson said she will lead with integrity, being thoughtful in all business operations. She also wants to be intentional with the ingredients she uses and how she prepares each recipe.

You can find Wilson’s frozen and refrigerated pies at Birdsong Brewing, Uptown Farmers Market, South End Market and North End Farmers Market this spring. Pre-orders can be made online. Pies come in individual ($10-14) and family sizes ($30). While she does not sell pies directly from her commercial kitchen, she plans to open a brick-and-mortar store soon.

Mary Jayne Wilson started her business with something she had already perfected: pot pies. Joshua Vasko

Instagram: @thoughtful_baking_co