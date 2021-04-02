Charlotte Observer Logo
charlottefive Logo

Retail and Development

There’s a new pizza spot opening in Charlotte that’s planning 3 locations

Casey McCormick, owner of Rocket Pizza.
Casey McCormick, owner of Rocket Pizza. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

A new spot to get pizza is blasting into Charlotte with plans to open three locations.

Rocket Pizza’s first location near the edge of Wesley Heights and Third Ward neighborhood is set to open soon, serving up 10-inch and 14-inch pizzas. A countdown clock on its website puts the opening at April 12, and owner Casey McCormick told CharlotteFive on Friday that the shop will open as close as possible to that mark.

The space in the West Morehead Street location includes a 60-foot bar and garage-style doors to open up the space. Outside, there’s patio seating on the side and in front of the building.

Look for traditional pizza joint appetizers such as mozzarella sticks and meatballs, along with salads and pastas. Wings are on the menu, too, with your choice of flavors from Buffalo, BBQ, Inferno, Garlic Parmesan or Lemon Pepper.

The Rocket House Special comes with sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions and green olives. And you can upgrade to make that an Inferno with Rocket Sauce and jalapenos.

Other specialty pizzas are the Mexican, with Rocket Taco Sauce, taco meat, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, black olives and Doritos; the BBQ Chicken; and a veggie/vegan option topped with green peppers, onions, mushrooms and black olives.

Pizza prices start at $12.99 for a 10-inch Cooper’s Extreme with Rocket’s Special Blend House Cheese and top out at $26.99 for a 14-inch Inferno.

Rocket Pizza

1213 W. Morehead St. (opening in April)

2501 The Plaza, Suite 1 (opening in 2021)

SouthPark location to be announced.

Instagram: @rocket.pizza.nc

Editor’s note: This story is developing and will be updated.

Get our newsletter

Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.

Profile Image of Heidi Finley
Heidi Finley
Heidi Finley is a writer and editor for CharlotteFive and the Charlotte Observer. Outside of work, you will most likely find her in the suburbs driving kids around, volunteering and indulging in foodie pursuits.
Profile Image of Alex Cason
Alex Cason
Alex Cason is a photojournalist whose primary focus is to let stories unfold through the visual mediums of photography and videography. Cason’s dynamic interpretations are woven into the fabric of a city that is bustling with growth, challenged daily with racial and socioeconomic equality, and overflowing with art and creativity. Crafting a story with integrity for a variety of demographics in a matter of moments is the broad stroke of his character. His specialties include portraiture work, sports, editorial, architectural, creative, government, street and event coverage. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service