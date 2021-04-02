There’s a new pizza spot opening in Charlotte that’s planning 3 locations

Casey McCormick, owner of Rocket Pizza. CharlotteFive

A new spot to get pizza is blasting into Charlotte with plans to open three locations.

Rocket Pizza’s first location near the edge of Wesley Heights and Third Ward neighborhood is set to open soon, serving up 10-inch and 14-inch pizzas. A countdown clock on its website puts the opening at April 12, and owner Casey McCormick told CharlotteFive on Friday that the shop will open as close as possible to that mark.

The space in the West Morehead Street location includes a 60-foot bar and garage-style doors to open up the space. Outside, there’s patio seating on the side and in front of the building.

Look for traditional pizza joint appetizers such as mozzarella sticks and meatballs, along with salads and pastas. Wings are on the menu, too, with your choice of flavors from Buffalo, BBQ, Inferno, Garlic Parmesan or Lemon Pepper.

The Rocket House Special comes with sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions and green olives. And you can upgrade to make that an Inferno with Rocket Sauce and jalapenos.

Other specialty pizzas are the Mexican, with Rocket Taco Sauce, taco meat, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, black olives and Doritos; the BBQ Chicken; and a veggie/vegan option topped with green peppers, onions, mushrooms and black olives.

Pizza prices start at $12.99 for a 10-inch Cooper’s Extreme with Rocket’s Special Blend House Cheese and top out at $26.99 for a 14-inch Inferno.

1213 W. Morehead St. (opening in April)

2501 The Plaza, Suite 1 (opening in 2021)

SouthPark location to be announced.

Instagram: @rocket.pizza.nc

