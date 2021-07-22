A pizza and cheesesteak shop will open in Charlotte’s Midtown. Here’s what we know.

Amma’s Pizza & Cheesesteaks will open in the Kings Pointe Shopping Center in Charlotte. FS Food Group

A pizza and cheesesteak restaurant is planned in Charlotte’s Midtown.

Amma’s Pizza & Cheesesteaks will open at 601 S. Kings Drive in the Kings Pointe Shopping Center, FS Food Group said in a news release. It will open next to Mama Ricotta’s, another restaurant in the group led by Frank Scibelli, with an opening set for next year.

Classic New York pizza by-the-slice and traditional Philadelphia cheesesteaks with choice of whiz or American cheese will be the main items.

The menu is built for to-go and delivery orders with the restaurant having seating for about a dozen people. FS Food Group restaurants like Mama Ricotta’s have seen increased to-go orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We always try to predict what Charlotte will want or has a lack of,” said Scibelli, “and pizzas by-the-slice and cheesesteaks not only does that, but it really is some of my favorite food from when I was younger.”

Amma’s Pizza & Cheesesteaks will open in the Kings Pointe Shopping Center in Charlotte. FS Food Group

Restaurant opening in Raleigh

Scibelli also is planning the opening of its sixth Midwood Smokehouse, known for hickory-smoked barbecue, next year in Raleigh.

The 4,125-square-foot site will have outdoor seating in the pedestrian courtyard of the new Smoky Hollow development, 528 N. West St.

The sixth Midwood Smokehouse, one of the restaurant concepts in FS Food Group in Charlotte, is opening in Raleigh will include outdoor seating in the pedestrian courtyard at Smoky Hollow development. FS Food Group

Midwood Smokehouse has four Charlotte locations in Birkdale Village, Plaza Midwood, Park Road and Ballantyne, and one at Cross Hill Market in Columbia, S.C.

Other restaurants in the FS Food Group are Calle Sol, YAFO Kitchen, Paco’s Tacos & Tequila and Little Mama’s.