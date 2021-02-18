Charlotte Observer Logo
Prohibition-style whiskey and cigar lounge to open in South End

The Vintage Whiskey & Cigar Bar, an upscale, prohibition-style lounge for those who appreciate cigars and superior whiskies, will open Friday, Feb. 19 in South End.

Expect sophisticated, carefully curated hand-selected whiskies, seasonal craft cocktails, world-class wines, a selection of local beer and a full espresso bar supported by Enderly Coffee. The lounge will feature a custom-built walk-in humidor fully stocked with over 1,000 types of cigars for all palettes along with a drink pairing menu.

While The Vintage will not offer a full dining menu, light bar fare and snacks will be available.

The Vintage will operate on a private members-only basis. General memberships are $20 and can be acquired in-person and online.

The Vintage Whiskey & Cigar Bar will be located in the 3,200-square-foot building on 215 E. Worthington Ave., which was formerly Iron Tribe Fitness. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the lounge will be open at half capacity daily from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The Vintage Whiskey & Cigar Bar

215 E. Worthington Ave.

Instagram: @thevintageclt

