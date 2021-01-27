This highly anticipated wine restaurant’s new location has an opening date.

Dilworth Tasting Room will open its SouthPark location in February.

Dilworth Tasting Room has announced its opening date for its highly anticipated SouthPark location. Beginning Feb. 1, you’ll be able to visit your neighborhood wine bar at its second neighborhood spot in the Sharon Square development (in the former Corkbuzz location).

In addition to 123 seats inside, the SouthPark wine-focused restaurant includes outdoor seating for 63 people, a private event/meeting space for gatherings for 30 people, and a semi-private space for seating up to 44 (all at full capacity, not during COVID-19’s limited capacity seating).

Restauranteur Jaffer Kovic’s team will launch a new lunch menu and add more entree options for dinner.

The restaurant’s wine list includes approximately 400 wines, but you won’t want to overlook its cocktail program. Bar manager Chad Whittington’s cocktail menu includes classics with a spin, a rotating seasonal cocktail list and a few cocktails on draft, shaken or stirred.

Chef Jonathan Shuler will offer a pre fixe lunch menu including three soup or salad options, four entree selections, a choice between two desserts and coffee or tea. The dinner menu will include Crispy Pork Belly Wontons, Grilled Whole Fish, Grandma’s Stuffed Peppers, Grilled Octopus, Steak Filet, and Fried NC Oysters.

The team plans to introduce a Sunday brunch in a couple of months. You’ll find some of your favorite specials at the original DTR space here, including Tuesday’s Wine Flight Nights — a complimentary deconstructed cheese and charcuterie plate with a wine flight purchase.

COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS: During the pandemic, the restaurant will operate at 50 percent capacity. Please wear a mask at all times entering, leaving, and walking to the restroom. The restaurant will be following Gov. Cooper’s latest mandate.

4905 Ashley Park Lane, Suite J

Instagram: @dtr_southpark

