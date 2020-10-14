Dilworth Tasting Room will open a new Charlotte location — and it’s not in Dilworth

Dilworth Tasting Room will open a second location in SouthPark’s mixed-use Sharon Square development.

While the original Dilworth Tasting Room is in — you guessed it — Dilworth, the newly announced second location will make its home in SouthPark.

The wine bar, known for its small plates and elevated cocktails, will join tenants at the mixed-used Sharon Square development as the result of a deal with Hill Partners, Inc. — the firm that brought KASHIYAMA to the shopping center in July. Dilworth Tasting Room SouthPark will set up shop in 3,873-square-foot space formerly occupied by Corkbuzz and is expected to open in early 2021 after an extensive remodel.

Owner Jeff Kovic will lead the new location with expanded food, wine and cocktail menus.

“We are excited to expand into SouthPark to need the needs of our customer,” Kovic said in a statement. “We have been looking for an ideal location for a few years, and we are so pleased that an opportunity became available with Hill Partners.”

Jaffer Kovic, owner of Dilworth Tasting Room Courtesy of Dilworth Tasting Room

The original Dilworth Tasting Room is open for dining, and the fall cocktail menu is live with seasonal flavors such as fresh grapefruit juice, pomegranate, vanilla, cloves black walnut, maple syrup and more. An updated food menu will be released next week. Reservations are available through Resy.

In addition to Dilworth Tasting Room SouthPark, Hill Partners, Inc. will also welcome back The Bar Method to Sharon Square. The 3,000-square-foot studio, known for its total body strength and endurance workouts, will reopen under new ownership in December after a renovation.

“We are very excited to welcome The Bar Method and Dilworth Tasting Room SouthPark to Sharon Square,” Robert H. Pratt, president of Hill Partners, Inc., said in a statement. “The addition of these tenants shows our commitment to the SouthPark community and are a continuation of our efforts to bring exceptional and in-demand experiences to Sharon Square.”

4905 Ashley Park Lane, Suite J

Instagram: @dilworth_tasting_room

4810-A Ashley Park Lane

Instagram: @thebarmethod