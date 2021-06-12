Beer news: Plaza Midwood is getting a new brewery later this year

Southern Strain Brewing Co. will open beside Harris Teeter at 1800 Central Avenue in Plaza Midwood. CharlotteFive

If you’ve ever ventured into Southern Strain Brewing in Concord and sipped a Sea Level Pale Ale, then you know Charlotte is in for a treat when the brewery opens its second location later this year on Central Avenue in Plaza Midwood.

The small batch brewery and taproom first opened its doors in 2018 in historic downtown Concord, and one of its co-owners said the expansion was not expected this soon.

“COVID really expedited the process for us,” Jake Allen said. “We thought we would expand at some point, but sales had been down in our taproom since last June. The building owner of our current location came to us, and he has this location in Plaza Midwood next to the Harris Teeter parking lot and asked if we were interested. It was too good to pass up.”

Southern Strain Brewing Co. team Bart Roberts, Ford Craven and Jake Allen. Photo by Jonathan Wells CharlotteFive

The 2,500 square-foot taproom will occupy one third of the first floor of the building and will have a similar look and feel to the Concord location. In addition to the same blue glass backsplash and concrete block bar, the taproom will also feature artwork from local artists at the Southern Tiger Collective.

The Plaza Midwood Southern Strain Brewing taproom will be open seven days a week and feature 15-20 taps offering a variety of beers brewed in the production brewery at the Concord location.

Food will be available through onsite food trucks, including Michael Bowling’s Hot Box Next Level Kitchen, who Southern Strain partners with at the Concord location.

Chef Michael Bowling is the owner of Hot Box Next Level Kitchen inside Southern Strain Brewing. Peter Taylor

1800 Central Ave.

Instagram: @southernstrainbrewing

