COVID hasn’t stopped Chef’s Kitchen — a second location is coming this summer

Shrimp and Scallops Caponata with sweet potato mash, roasted medley carrots and a sweet and spicy caper sauce.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, when many local restaurants were closing, chef Anthony Smith and his partner, chef Taylor Bishop, opened the first dine-in location of Chef’s Kitchen near Lake Wylie. Now, as the light at the end of the quarantine tunnel grows brighter, they are adding a second location in July, this time at the Carolina Place mall.

Just opposite the food court on the upper level, shoppers will be able to enjoy Smith’s upscale fusion menu that has become popular at the Lake Wylie location. A mix of American, Italian and Southern cuisine will be available this summer.

When Smith posted on social media that Chef’s Kitchen would open a second location, he told CharlotteFive, “My DMs lit up with people hoping we were coming to Charlotte.”

The opening of the Lake Wylie location marked the closing of Chef’s Kitchen’s catering, meal prep and take out location in South End. “With that came the demand that we get back to Charlotte. We have customers coming from as far as Concord just to eat at Chef’s Kitchen,” Smith said.

Chefs Anthony Smith and Taylor Bishop are partners in Chef’s Kitchen, which is opening a new location in Pineville. Courtesy of Anthony Smith

The duo had plans to open at least three restaurants, but the timeline has been faster than expected. “We honestly were just walking around the mall and noticed that both restaurant spots were closed and figured we’d reach out and see what they were looking for to get a lease,” Smith said.

The menu skews heavily to seafood with dishes like Salmon New Orleans, Seafood Creole and Buffalo Shrimp Penne, but it offers several popular non-fish entrees as well, including Chicken Picatta and Vodka Bourbon Glaze Pork Chop.

Roasted Sea Bass with parmesan rice, asparagus and a citrus beurre blanc. Courtesy of Chef's Kitchen

In addition to accommodating up to 175 people indoors, the Carolina Place mall location will have seating for 30 outdoors. It will be open for dinner Monday through Sunday, as well as for weekday lunches and brunch on Saturday and Sunday.

“It’s a great feeling being able to open a second restaurant, especially during COVID,” Smith said.

Carolina Place Mall, 11025 Carolina Place Parkway, Pineville (opening in July)

5301 Highway 557, Clover, SC

Instagram: @chef.anthony.smith