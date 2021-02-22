A Cuban and Peruvian cafe will replace NC Red in Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood

Calle Sol Latin Café and Cevicheria’s Sea Bass Ceviche.

A Latin cafe will replace NC Red in Plaza Midwood.

Restaurateur Frank Scibelli will open Calle Sol Latin Café and Cevicheria in late spring in the historic Penguin Drive-In location. Bruce Moffett opened NC Red there in 2019.

“We can’t wait to expand our presence there and show people how much we love to cook (and eat) this type of food,” Scibelli said. “I couldn’t think of a better place to honor the traditions and bring this new offering to life than a tight-knit neighborhood like this one.”

FS Food Group’s other restaurants are Little Mama’s, Mama Ricotta’s, Paco’s Taco & Tequila, Midwood Smokehouse and YaFo Kitchen.

Moffett will continue to be involved, but Calle Sol will be managed by Scibelli. Moffett Restaurant Group is behind Barrington’s, Good Food on Montford, Stagioni and Bao and Broth.

Employees at NC Red have been offered interviews and many have been hired, according to Scibelli.

What to expect

The casual restaurant will serve traditional food based on the Cuban and Peruvian neighborhoods in Miami, Tampa and Orlando.

The dishes will be inspired by the restaurant chefs’ family roots.

Calle Sol Latin Café and Cevicheria will be led by executive chef Paul Cruz, a longtime member of the FS Food Group family with Latin roots. Calle will open in the spring. Remy Thurston/Courtesy of FS Food Group

Executive Chef Paul Cruz, a longtime member of the FS Food Group family, will create Cuban classics like Vaca Frita and Croquetas, including some of his grandmother’s recipes.

Chef Alfredo Garza will add native ceviches and other classic Peruvian dishes.

Cuban Chef Ana Quincoces is serving as a food consultant to bring authentic ingredients and recipes to the kitchen.

The cocktail menu will be rum heavy with Mojitos, Cuba Libres and Piscos Sours.

Calle Sol also will have a lively, tropical music.