Popbar goes mobile: Look for your favorite modern Italian gelateria — well, everywhere

The Lyons family is launching the PopBar Charlotte food truck to compliment its NoDa and Camp North End locations.

Just in time for the summer heat, cult favorite Popbar is adding a food truck to its growing list of Charlotte locations. The “pop, dip, top” bars feature a gelato, sorbet or frozen yogurt base, dipped in one of a variety of chocolates, and are finished off with a topping of choice — think toasted marshmallow dipped in dark chocolate with waffle cone pieces (we know!).

The new truck will be available for events, festivals, weddings and private parties and will feature up to 12 popular bar combinations as well as frozen lemonades and hot waffle pops on a stick. Its inaugural event will be the FabFest — Charlotte’s Beatles Festival, which will take place in Spirit Square at 345 N College St. on July 10.

“Expanding with a food truck was a great opportunity to extend our reach,” owner Kia Lyons told CharlotteFive. “It’s also great that it’s mobile marketing. It’s great seeing people take a second look when we are on the road — I hope they are thinking about booking when they do!”

The Italian gelateria with a twist originally opened in New York in 2010, before expanding throughout the U.S. You can find the two Charlotte Popbar locations in NoDa at 3123 North Davidson St. and at Camp North End at 270 Camp Road.

Launching the food truck did not come without its challenges. “With such a decline in sales, funding was our biggest challenge,” Lyons said. “We would not have been able to build this truck without the support of the city through the Innovation Grant. There were a lot of delays, which were out of our control, but if COVID taught us anything, it taught us that we needed to be mobile.”

Popbar’s pops range from $4.50 to $7 and the truck rental minimum for an event starts at $250. For details, email charlotte@pop-bar.com.

Soon, you’ll be able to get your favorite Popbar treats on a food truck. Courtesy of Popbar

Camp North End location: 270 Camp Road, Suite 105, Charlotte, NC 28205

Concord Mills location: 8111 Concord Mills Blvd., Stall #661, Concord, NC 28027

NoDa location: 3123 N. Davidson St., Suite B, Charlotte, NC 28205

Mobile food truck location coming soon.

Cuisine: frozen dessert pops and gelato on a stick

Instagram: @popbarclt

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.