Here are the most popular pizza toppings in Charlotte

At Benny Pennello’s, the battle of sausages — sriracha crumbles versus sliced — is on this fall.

One of life’s most interesting debates can be held around one of the most satisfying, versatile and controversial foods: pizza. Even in its simplest form, it encompasses so much of a person’s daily nutritional needs. The stretchy, mozzarella cheese checks the dairy box, peppers of any kind fulfill your vegetable needs, pepperoni checks off the protein, the crust has the grain category covered and fresh tomatoes — that’s fruit, right?

Any way you slice it, pizza has a place in the hearts of Charlotteans. While where to get the perfect pie in Charlotte is up for debate, residents weigh in on a more undebatable topic: their favorite pizza toppings.

No plain cheese for these Charlotte residents

SAUSAGE AND PEPPERONI: In the battle between rivals — sausage and pepperoni — April Blanding, a part-time food blogger, gives sausage the victory. Her perfect slice includes sausage, peppers and onion on a thick crust. The added texture of vegetables creates the ideal pizza experience.

April Blanding tries the seafood pizza — topped with shrimp, clams, calamari, Grana Padano, cracked black pepper, basil and red pepper — from Millstone Pizza and Taphouse in Rock Hill, SC, for the first time. Courtesy of April Blanding

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“That’s what makes pizza the best — when it’s made with absolutely fresh vegetables because you have that crunch,” Blanding said.

BEEF AND VEGETABLES: Caterer Carla Jones is a beef and vegetable lover. Keeping the toppings simple is her goal. Equally important is the cheese and a flavorful crust, she said. Marco’s Pizza does a very good job of understanding what it means to balance cheese and toppings on a well-executed crust.

MARGHERITA: For Charlotte resident Amanda Peschek, it’s the classic combination of olive oil, mozzarella, fresh tomatoes and basil of a margherita pizza.

The perfect combination of crust and toppings is just right for “the big day.” Amanda Peschek and her partner plan to order from The Pizza Peel for their upcoming micro-wedding. Courtesy of Amanda Peschek

“They are my favorite because it’s reliable and satisfying,” Peschek said. “Also while classic, everyone seems to have their own spin, which makes it interesting.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

PEPPERONI AND VEGGIES: When foodie Ryan Jones is in Charlotte, he frequents Benny Pennello’s, Hawthorne’s and Intermezzo Pizzeria. On the menu — or off — pepperoni wins for protein and he’s sure to sneak in his daily requirement of vegetables.

“Fresh mozzarella gives me the cheese pull I love,” Ryan Jones said. “Spinach, onions, and peppers give me my vegetables for the day. I’ve loved pepperoni since I was a kid and still love it as an adult.”

Classic combinations win the hearts of Charlotteans

Pepperoni is by far the most popular pizza topping at Benny Pennello’s, said Kristen Brown, co-owner of the restaurant.

“In the month of September, 40 percent of our sold slices were pepperoni,” she said. “Due to our simple concept, cheese is second, followed by our monthly meat special.”

Brown and her husband have owned the Charlotte location for more than five years, and they are known for their larger-than-life slices. The slices are not what keeps customers wanting more, however.

“While our pizza is giant — and certainly the initial draw of giving us a try –– what keeps customers coming back is the thin, crispy crust and the sharpness of our cheese blend,” she said.

Capishe: Real Italian Kitchen’s high-quality italian pepperoni is a close second to the most-popular margherita pizza, co-owner Bruce Willette said. Capishe red sauce, mozzarella di bufala, fresh garlic and basil and extra virgin olive oil gives this pie the slight edge over pepperoni.

Capishe: Real Italian Kitchen’s margherita pizza is its top seller. Anne Willette Photography

Willette opened Capishe almost two years ago with co-owner and head pizza chef Alberto Moreno. Exceptional ingredients, homemade dough and real, Italian ovens used to create the pies make all the difference, he said.

“We use only the best ingredients, and we make everything in house, including the pizza dough,” Willette said. “This quality of food at our price has us starting to see a lot of repeat customers, and it’s bringing new customers in.”

At Pizzeria Sapienza CLT, meat takes the cake — or pie, so to speak.

You can always make any pizza your own at Pizzeria Sapienza CLT. Just start with a cheese pie and add as many combinations of toppings as you like. Courtesy of Pizzeria Sapienza CLT

When it comes to whole pizzas, pepperoni is the most popular, while meatlovers — ham, bacon and sausage — comes in second, said owner Sal Sapienza. By the slice — aside from cheese and pepperoni, of course — chicken bacon ranch wins.

During COVID-19, Charlotteans have preferred the comfort of the specialty supreme pizza topped with sausage, pepperoni, olives, onion and green pepper.

Seasonal pizzas have an edge

While many Charlotteans prefer classic topping combinations, Pizzeria Omaggio’s seasonal pizzas have continued to be a crowd pleaser year after year. For the past five years, they’ve offered two seasonal pizza options four times a year.

In the warmer months, there’s zucchini flower pizza and lemon pizza, said owner Daniel Siragusa.

A seasonal favorite served each fall at Pizzeria Omaggio is the butternut squash pizza. Courtesy of Pizzeria Omaggio

The butternut squash pizza and the kaffé usher in coziness during the cooler months. The butternut squash is topped with goat cheese, whole milk mozzarella, caramelized red onions, roasted butternut squash and extra virgin olive oil. The kaffé is topped with pepperoni, gorgonzola dolce, whole milk mozzarella, red pepper flakes and coffee and is garnished with fresh basil.

“These pizzas come from different regions in Italy that help to represent the different seasons,” Siragusa said. “They are always a hit, and people wait season after season for them to come back.”

To dip or not to dip?

Omaggio Pizzeria prefers that you not dip your crust, prioritizing the integrity of their pies.

“We do not encourage any sort of dipping sauce, as it would mask the flavors of our premium ingredients and mask the combination of toppings that we intended for the pizza,” Siragusa said.

Carla Jones shared a similar opinion. She prefers the simplicity of red sauce.

“When you start adding other sauces to pizza, it’s not pizza anymore,” she said. Garlic sauce and blue cheese makes it something else.”

While some pizza restaurants and residents choose not to dip, others Charlotteans find the perfect slice is paired with sauce.

Ranch wins out at Benny Pennello’s, Capishe and Pizzeria Sapienza CLT. It pairs well with Benny Pennello’s thin crust, and customers agree, ordering it four times more than any other sauce. While Capishe has always served red sauce for dipping, its recently added buttermilk ranch has quickly become popular.

I’m not sure what it is, but the people of Charlotte love their ranch,” Sapienza said.

Apparently, they love garlic, too. Blanding and Peschek’s No. 1 go-to sauce for any pizza is garlic because of its buttery taste.

Our readers weigh in on where to go for your next pizza fix

Before you go, check in with the restaurant to ensure that it is open during COVID-19.

Benny Pennello’s

2909 N. Davidson St.

Brooklyn Pizza Parlor

7725 Colony Road

Brooklyn South Pizzeria

19400 Jetton Road, Cornelius

Capishe: Real Italian Kitchen

500 E. Morehead St., and 6555 Morrison Blvd.

Hawthorne’s

1701 E. Seventh St.

Inizio Pizza

10620 Providence Road

Intermezzo Pizzeria

1427 E. 10th St.

Joe’s Touch of Italy

503 S. Central Ave., Belmont

Luisa’s Brick Oven Pizza

1730 Abbey Place

Marco’s Pizza

Multiple locations

Mezzanotte

2907 Providence Road

Pizzeria Omaggio

1055 Metropolitan Ave.

Pizzeria Sapienza CLT

620 North Church St.

Portofinos

Multiple locations

Rosati’s Pizza

3605 Davis Drive, Morrisville

Tony’s Pizza

1605 Galleria Blvd.

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.