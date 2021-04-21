Kindred fans, get a hold of this: milkbread, an all-day café, is coming soon.

Kindred owners Joe and Katy Kindred are opening milkbread, an all-day cafe with milk-bread doughnuts, crispy chicken, vegetable bowls and more.

Davison, North Carolina, is one lucky place.

On Wednesday afternoon, Joe and Katy Kindred announced the opening of their third restaurant: milkbread, an all-day cafe which will open later this year, down the street from Kindred in Davidson.

Chef Joe Kindred’s menu will include:

milk bread doughnuts

crispy chicken

vegetable focused bowls

salads

Also, coffee, espresso and non-alcoholic drinks will be served during the day, with small-production independent wine and beer available during the evenings.

During the earlier days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kindred’s team pivoted to a menu that would travel well. Some of the most-ordered items included milk bread donuts and crispy chicken sandwiches. The team’s socially-distanced sommelier was also popular: small-production independent wines to drink at home.

Kindred partnered with its neighbor, Summit Coffee, to serve milk bread donuts at Summit’s drive-thru bank conversion to drive-thru coffee. Speaking of coffee: a private label house roast by Summit Coffee will be served at milkbread.

The Kindred team is also partnering with Charlotte business HEX Coffee for an espresso roast only available at milkbread. The cafe will also partner with Charlotte’s Verdant Bread for its sourdoughs.

The milkbread space feature a minimalistic design, led by Katy Kindred. Fast-casual service will include dine-in and outdoor seating. Takeout and delivery will be available.

milkbread

624 Jetton Street, Davidson

Open 7 days a week, 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

