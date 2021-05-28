You’ll be able to drink beer, then stay the night beside Charlotte’s newest brewery

Cleveland-based Saucy Brew Works has announced plans to open a taproom on East Morehead Street. David Maison of Maison a+d is the architect.

Ohioans love making Charlotte home; Browns bars dot our city, “Birthplace of Aviation” license plates scatter I-77 and the Charlotte Buckeyes comprise one of the country’s largest Ohio State alumni clubs. Now, some of their favorite beer is heading south too.

Cleveland-based Saucy Brew Works has announced plans to open a taproom (first reported by Jason Thomas) at the edge of Dilworth, near South End. The brewery will be housed at 501 E. Morehead Street, near the Dowd YMCA and across the road from Capishe.

But there’s more — beer lovers will be invited to stay the night — sort of. In addition to the almost 29,000 square foot brewery (including 10,000 square feet of outdoor space), Saucy plans to operate a 7-room Airbnb next to the brewery.

The Airbnb, which will be housed in the historic Mayes House, was the genesis for this project. When looking at potential sites, co-owners Eric Anderson and Brent Zimmerman loved the idea of saving the almost 120-year-old home that otherwise would have been leveled. “The whole project is paying homage to this awesome old structure,” Zimmerman told CharlotteFive.

Saucy Brew Works opened its doors in July 2017 and now has four locations: two in the Cleveland area and one apiece in Columbus and Detroit. The Charlotte brewery will be its first taproom expansion outside of the Buckeye State.

Saucy will offer a family-friendly atmosphere suitable for all ages and taste palates — non-beer drinkers will find freshly brewed coffee and a chef-inspired menu that Zimmerman called approachable in price. While the pizzas are Saucy’s signature food, the team sells more of its oven baked wings than anything else.

Beer drinkers can expect a wide range of IPAs, stouts, fruited sours and seasonal brews to comprise the tap list that regularly exceeds 20 varieties.

Anderson has a Masters degree in Brewing; he spent time studying in Chicago and Germany, and has adapted his European training to a wide variety of beers. Saucy is currently canning three varieties: Habitual (a Kölsch Style Golden Ale), Juicy Asap (an American IPA) and Love You, Bye (a Hazy Imperial IPA).

Saucy plans to break ground in January 2022 and open the brewery toward the end of 2022 or early 2023. With the combination of Airbnb, brewery, full kitchen and programming, the brewery hopes to become a destination for bachelor parties, business dinners and weddings.

Saucy also hopes to become a staple in the community: “To feel local, you have to have a presence there,” Zimmerman told CharlotteFive — he envisions rooftop concerts and other community events.

And yes, four-legged friends will be welcomed; Saucy even has a series named after employee pets, such as Milton, a bourbon barrel-aged golden Belgian strong ale.

501 E. Morehead Street

Instagram: @saucybrewworks

Architecture: David Maison of Maison a+d