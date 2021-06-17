A popular Charlotte diner will reopen — bring on the blueberry pancakes.

Mattie’s Diner closed in 2015 at the Music Factory, 915 Hamilton St., which became headquarters for AvidExchange. Observer file photo

When Mattie’s Diner closed in 2015 at the AvidXChange Music Factory to make room for its new namesake’s headquarters, concert fans and blueberry pancake fans all over Charlotte were in mourning.

Then in January 2020, owner Matt King told The Charlotte Observer’s Catherine Muccigrosso a slice of good news: he’d found a new home, on a .37-acre property at the corner of The Plaza and Shamrock Drive.

And finally on Thursday, June 17, the restaurant had more good news to share: A year and a half after buying the property (and an entire pandemic later), construction has finally begun, the restaurant posted on Facebook.

We’re already dreaming of the fried chicken, mac and cheese, egg sammies and more. Welcome back, Mattie’s — we’ve missed you.

3100 The Plaza

This article is developing and will be updated.