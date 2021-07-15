Charlotte restaurant with signature themes to open a spot in booming Wesley Heights

Tapas restaurant Biblio will open in April 2022 in Charlotte’s rapidly growing Wesley Heights neighborhood. Counter- will move next door to the restaurant on Tuckaseegee Road.

If you’ve ever tasted a breakup, you likely have been to Charlotte’s Counter-, a themed restaurant with a focus on dining with all of the senses.

Now, you can mark your calendar for reservations at the Counter- team’s newest restaurant: Bilbio.

Biblio will open in April 2022 in Charlotte’s rapidly growing Wesley Heights neighborhood. Biblio will be a traditional tapas restaurant with a wine list 500 deep, focusing mainly on Spanish and French varietals.

HOW IT WORKS: Purchase a bottle, then wait while the kitchen pairs custom curated food dishes to go with your wine selection. For a $60 corkage fee, you can even select one of your favorite wines from your personal collection and the kitchen will pair dishes to go with your wine.

A new home for Counter-

Chef and owner Sam Hart and managing partner William Brinkley opened Counter- in September 2020 on Thrift Road. In April 2022, Counter- will move around the corner to occupy the space next door to Biblio on Tuckaseegee Road. The new Counter will be larger, with a horseshoe-shaped dining area around an open plating area and kitchen. This layout will help create an even more immersive experience.

Counter- is known for its seasonal themed menus with a story, and you can expect the same experience at Biblio. “This move will allow us to finally break out of our confines, and explore the visions we have for the menu and guest experience,” Hart said in a statement.

Sam Hart of Counter-. Eduardo Moreno

Biblio will have a bar and lounge as well as an outdoor Champagne Courtyard and sculpture garden. “We want people to get lost for a while here,” Hart said. “Enjoy the wine, conversation, and food. Have a mental siesta.”

Biblio and Counter- have joined a quickly developing corridor of Wesley Heights in the Thrift Road/Jay Street/Tuckaseegee Road areas. Other popular nearby spots include:

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.

Location: 700 Tuckaseegee Rd

Neighborhood: Wesley Heights

Reservation only: reservations@counterclt.com

Opening April 2022

Instagram: @bibliocharlotte

Current location: 2200 Thrift Rd, Charlotte, NC 28208

Future location (in April 2022): 700 Tuckaseegee Rd

Neighborhood: Wesley Heights

Reservation only: reservations@counterclt.com

Instagram: @counterclt