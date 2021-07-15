Retail and Development
Charlotte restaurant with signature themes to open a spot in booming Wesley Heights
If you’ve ever tasted a breakup, you likely have been to Charlotte’s Counter-, a themed restaurant with a focus on dining with all of the senses.
Now, you can mark your calendar for reservations at the Counter- team’s newest restaurant: Bilbio.
Biblio will open in April 2022 in Charlotte’s rapidly growing Wesley Heights neighborhood. Biblio will be a traditional tapas restaurant with a wine list 500 deep, focusing mainly on Spanish and French varietals.
HOW IT WORKS: Purchase a bottle, then wait while the kitchen pairs custom curated food dishes to go with your wine selection. For a $60 corkage fee, you can even select one of your favorite wines from your personal collection and the kitchen will pair dishes to go with your wine.
A new home for Counter-
Chef and owner Sam Hart and managing partner William Brinkley opened Counter- in September 2020 on Thrift Road. In April 2022, Counter- will move around the corner to occupy the space next door to Biblio on Tuckaseegee Road. The new Counter will be larger, with a horseshoe-shaped dining area around an open plating area and kitchen. This layout will help create an even more immersive experience.
Counter- is known for its seasonal themed menus with a story, and you can expect the same experience at Biblio. “This move will allow us to finally break out of our confines, and explore the visions we have for the menu and guest experience,” Hart said in a statement.
Biblio will have a bar and lounge as well as an outdoor Champagne Courtyard and sculpture garden. “We want people to get lost for a while here,” Hart said. “Enjoy the wine, conversation, and food. Have a mental siesta.”
Biblio and Counter- have joined a quickly developing corridor of Wesley Heights in the Thrift Road/Jay Street/Tuckaseegee Road areas. Other popular nearby spots include:
- City Kitch
- Lucky Dog Bark & Brew
- Lulu’s Maryland Style Chicken & Seafood
- Midnight Mulligan Brewing (opening soon)
Not Just Coffee (inside of Hygge)
- Summit Seltzer
Biblio
Location: 700 Tuckaseegee Rd
Neighborhood: Wesley Heights
Reservation only: reservations@counterclt.com
Opening April 2022
Instagram: @bibliocharlotte
Counter-
Current location: 2200 Thrift Rd, Charlotte, NC 28208
Future location (in April 2022): 700 Tuckaseegee Rd
Neighborhood: Wesley Heights
Reservation only: reservations@counterclt.com
Instagram: @counterclt
