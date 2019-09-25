Plaza Midwood restaurant Dish sells to new owners. Here’s who’s taking over.

Via Google Maps Plaza Midwood restaurant Dish has sold to new owners

Plaza Midwood neighborhood favorite Dish will see new ownership, starting Monday.

But its new owners — including Sweet Lew’s BBQ owner Lewis Donald — will keep the Southern comfort food diners love, departing owner Penny Craver said.

“I know there’s going to be improvements, but they’re pretty much committed to keeping things the way they are, at least for a while,” Craver said. “Whatever they do, they’re going to keep it Southern.”

Closed for a week

Dish will close down after business hours Saturday for just over a week for what Donald called “a refresh.”

Craver, along with co-owners Maggie Stubbs and Lawrence Stubbs, will leave Dish on Saturday. The trio is ready for a break from the restaurant business, Craver said.

Craver opened Tremont Music Hall in 1995, running the music venue for nearly 10 years before selling it. Tremont has since shut down. And the restaurant business is even more stressful than the nightclub business, Craver said.

Coming soon: Sunday brunch

Donald is committed to keeping the same Dish that Plaza Midwood residents love, but there will be a few changes.

Biggest of them — Dish will soon be open on Sundays. The restaurant will serve a brunch-style menu and will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.

Donald plans to repaint the building inside and out, but he’ll keep the iconic yellow and blue colors. The new owners will update the bathrooms, fixtures and lunch counter.

The redone lunch counter will have a stainless steel cover, a pastry case and milkshake machine, Donald said. Dish already has some pies, he said, but he plans to expand the dessert menu with more cakes, pies, brownies and muffins — and with the addition of milkshakes and sundaes.

“We are committed to keeping Dish what it is,” Donald said. “It’s vegan and vegetarian-friendly; it’s simple down home food.”

Donald said he expects Dish to reopen, with the same menu, Oct. 8.

“We’re very grateful that we’ve found someone who wants to continue the vision,” Craver said.

A Plaza Midwood staple

Dish has been a landmark of Plaza Midwood since it opened in July 2002.

The neighborhood has changed drastically over the years and has seen turnover in recent months with the announced closing of Dairy Queen and potential sale of the Central Square parking lot.

Craver has some thoughts on the neighborhood changes: “If you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all.”

“No, I’m just kidding,” she added. “Change is inevitable, but not all change is good.”

She said Plaza Midwood is a great place to live, but she doesn’t want to see the quirky neighborhood become an extension of uptown.

The people in Plaza Midwood are what highlighted her time as a neighborhood restaurateur, she said.

“It’s like our friends coming to dinner,” she said. “I wish the new owners the same success.”