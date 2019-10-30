Your mind is on fall cocktails, but not so fast—check out Sycamore’s new hard seltzer

Sycamore Brewing is celebrating its five-year anniversary this weekend and announcing Bubs, its new spiked seltzer.

Move over, craft beer: local, craft hard seltzer is all the rage these days and Charlotte has joined the party.

Case in point: Sycamore Brewing is hosting its five-year anniversary celebration this weekend and announcing Bubs, its new spiked seltzer.

If it’s seems off-season, that’s because: Bubs the bubbly won’t be officially ready until spring, but you can get a sneak peek (sneak taste?) at the party.

Some days this fall have felt just as warm as a day on a beach in the middle of summer, anyway.

Anyway, here’s the skinny on the new seltzer:

(1) It is skinny (literally)

This seltzer clocks in at 77 calories per 12 ounces, making this one of the lightest hard seltzers on the market. White Claw has 100 calories, but who’s counting? (Actually, we are). It’s also sugar free, gluten free and almost carb free — 1 carb per serving.

(2) Low ABV

The 4% ABV offers that light, not-too-boozy buzz that summer bubblies should. Light enough for day drinking with your in-laws, yet heavy enough for day drinking with your in-laws.

Sycamore Brewing’s new spiked seltzer will be ready in the spring — but you can taste it this weekend. Courtesy of Sycamore Brewing

(3) Pick your flavor

Starting this spring, you’ll get your choice between Juicy Peach, Pink Cherry Lemonade and Tropical flavors—or don’t choose, pick up a variety pack.

Sycamore Brewing’s new spiked seltzer, Bubs, will be available in variety 12-packs including Juicy Peach, Pink Cherry Lemonade and Tropical flavors. Courtesy of Sycamore Brewing

Other North Carolina-based Charlotte breweries that have their own hard seltzers include NoDa Brewing, which released its Brizo seltzer last year, and Asheville-based Catawba Brewing, which released Twisp Seltzer this month.

Sycamore: 5 years and counting

In the next two or three years, Sycamore’s taproom will move next door to 2151 Hawkins Street. “The building is visually stunning, the beer garden is set to be unrivaled, and our product offering even more diverse and exciting. We can’t wait to share the new space with Charlotte,” owner Sarah Taylor Brigham told CharlotteFive.

The new space will feature a beer garden twice the size of the current one. It will include a 6,000-square-foot second story outdoor terrace overlooking the light rail, with views of uptown.

“This is the next chapter in the evolution of our company,” Brigham said.

Sycamore started out as a small taproom brewery with a 1,200-square-foot production area. Five years later, it is a diverse beverage company operating out of a 54,000-square-foot facility, with more than 50 employees — and a multi-state and international distribution network. Its craft beer continues to gain market share, Brigham said.

Anniversary party: Hard seltzer, beer and cold brew, live music

Try Sycamore’s seltzers for the first time this Saturday, Nov. 2, from noon-10 p.m. at the brewery’s fifth anniversary party. Also on tap: live music, fireworks, food trucks and new beer and coffee releases.

Barrel-aged beer releases: Bourbon Barrel Aged ‘Airing of Grievances’ (Belgian Strong Ale), Gin Barrel Aged Wild Blossom Cider.

Beach Shack Coffee Cold Brew releases: Yuzu Dreamsicle Cold Brew, Draft Vanilla “Latte” and Classic Cold Brew Coffee.

Food trucks on site: Minutes & Years, Hunter’s Travesty, Pluto for Planet, Late Nite Special, Falconheart.