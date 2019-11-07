This mobile bar drives up to your party with 7 taps in a 3-wheeled Italian mini-truck

This three-wheeled motorized cart is named “Peaches” and can be rented in five-hour slots. Courtesy of Bubbles and Brews Charlotte

Need a conversation starter for your next event? Want to level your party game up a notch? Let us introduce you to “Peaches,” the seven-tap Italian Piaggio Ape mini-truck that can pull up any time, any place.

Husband and wife T.J. and Coleen Bridges recently acquired franchising rights from vintage mobile bar brand Get Cozy and are operating under the name Bubbles and Brews Charlotte. While Get Cozy offers three styles of mobile bars, the Bridges fell in love with the adorable three-wheeled motorized cart that they’ve named “Peaches.”

“We love being around happy people and wanted to be a small part of people’s celebrations,” Coleen Bridges, co-owner of Bubbles and Brews Charlotte told CharlotteFive. “Peaches brings happiness everywhere she goes.”

The couple held a contest to allow their social media followers to choose the name. Since the company is based in Fort Mill, they settled on the fruit name, as it is special to South Carolina. Each Bubbles and Brews cart around the country is named for something relevant to its location. They are able to service not only Charlotte, but also South Carolina and Georgia becase there are currently not any Get Cozy brands in those states.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The full-service indoor or outdoor mobile bar features seven drink taps that can be customized for any occasion. Whether you enjoy wine and prosecco or mocktails and kombucha, the possibilities are endless. You simply purchase the drinks that you want dispensed, and the Bubbles and Brews team will do the rest.

If you prefer your own bartender, the option to rent out the entire truck is available, too. Peaches can even be decorated any way you want to fit the occasion.

This Italian Piaggio Ape mini-truck has seven taps and can pull up to any party. Courtesy of Bubbles and Brews Charlotte

“Peaches is very photogenic and loves to interact with guests,” Coleen said. “You don’t want to forget your camera when she’s around.”

For now, the cart can be rented in five-hour slots and pricing will be determined after a personal conversation to determine your exact plans.

No matter how you decide to utilize it, you can guarantee that your guests will be talking about “Peaches” long after the party is over.

When you rent “Peaches,” you purchase the drinks that you want dispensed. Courtesy of Bubbles and Brew Charlotte

Instagram:@bubblesandbrewsclt