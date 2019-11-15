Sleep in. Eat waffles. Drink mimosas. 18 places to brunch in Charlotte this fall

Chicken and waffles is a brunch staple, and at Bulla Gastrobar you can pair it with a mimosa or a fall-inspired Sangria de Otono.

As the temperatures continue to drop, you’ll want to indulge just a little more. After all, carbs don’t count in the fall.

If you’re looking to step up your brunch game, we are here to help. Here are 18 area restaurants that are serving up brunch menus this season. Check them out.

4310 Sharon Road, Suite W01

This SouthPark area eatery offers a great weekend brunch menu. Choose from a la carte items or order from the preset menu that comes with multiple courses. “I personally had to go with the chicken and waffles paired with a mimosa or two,” Erique Berry told CharlotteFive. You’ll also want to try the fall inspired Sangria de Otono.

4001 Yancey Road

Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen’s offers Saturday morning brunch from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Courtesy of Chef Alyssa's Kitchen

While many people depend on this spot to help them improve their cooking skills through weekly classes, the team at Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen also offers a great brunch menu every Saturday. The Latin TBD (roasted local potatoes, braised adobo chicken, avocado, sunny side up egg and spicy crema) is a great dish to warm you up when temps are cooler.

821 W. 1st St.

Eat with a purpose at this local cafe. The Charlotte Rescue Mission introduced this concept to provide life skills to students in the Community Matters program as they prepare to re-enter the real world. It’s open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. through lunch and has one of the coziest atmospheres around.

300 E. Tremont St.

Brunch starts at 10 a.m. at Dilworth Tasting Room. Remy Thurston

This quaint eatery has a private courtyard if you’re in need of a low key brunch spot. While there, try the breakfast burrito (house romesco, hash browns, avocado, lamb sausage, cheddar cheese and eggs). In need of something a little lighter? The vegetable frittata (mushrooms, eggs, arugula, red pepper and cheddar cheese) is a great choice.

135 New Bern St.

This fine casual counter service restaurant just updated the menu, and you don’t want to miss it. New items include dulce de leche cruffins (croissant + muffin) and a pastrami hash (two over medium eggs, house pastrami hash, sauteed onions and peppers) with toast.

222 S Caldwell St.

Brunch with a view? Yes, please. Chef Rocco Whalen continues to provide an amazing dining experience in the city. Check out the brunch menu every Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., and an hour earlier during Panthers home games.

Multiple locations

No matter where you live within the city, there’s likely a First Watch near you. The new seasonal menu features a steak and egg hash with seared flank steak, fresh seasoned potatoes, house-roasted mushrooms and onions, mozzarella and fresh baby spinach. Its topped with two cage-free eggs, parmesan cream and fresh herbs and comes with a piece of parmesan-crusted ciabatta.

3106 N. Davidson St.

Venture over to NoDa for weekday brunch Tuesday through Friday. Trust us, you won’t be disappointed. Nothing says fall like the delicious tater tot hash with Edward’s country ham, tater tot rounds and house-made hollandaise. The staff even rolled out a seasonal cocktail called the Glass Apple (Doc Porters gin, krupnikas, Fair Game apple brandy, mezcal, apple cider syrup and lemon juice clarified through milk) with a rose-infused ice cube.

165 Brumley Ave. NE and various pop-up locations

“The shrimp and grits were packed with flavor,” Jenelle Kellam of @doitforthebites told CharlotteFive. “Creamy grits, seasoned shrimp, and Chef Michael Bowling’s secret spice make this my number one entree choice for brunch at Hot Box Next Level Kitchen.”

300 S. Tryon St.

Right in the heart of uptown, this French-inspired restaurant offers brunch on Sunday from 10 a.m until 3 p.m. The menu features egg dishes, brunch cocktails and even a brunch burger. We hear the bathrooms make for some amazing selfies, too.

1906 Commonwealth Ave., and 5610 Carnegie Blvd.

Both of Legion Brewing’s locations serve Sunday brunch. DeAnna Taylor

Both locations serve up brunch on Sunday. Chow down on Breakfast Fajitas, a Hot Chicken Breakfast Sandwich or Legiondary French Toast. Don’t forget a Beermosa to wash it all down.

2135 Southend Drive, Suite 109

Roots Cafe offers brunch all day. Courtesy of Roots Cafe

This local eatery has brunch nearly any day you need it. Chef Clarke Barlow sources local ingredients to bring some of the city’s freshest dishes. Be sure to check its social media for any specials.

1331 Central Ave., Suite 100

Snooze A.M. Eatery offers a variety of cocktails geared toward pairing with your pancakes. DeAnna Taylor

Looking for pancakes and a great selection of morning cocktails? This is where you want to go. Every day it features a special pancake, so be sure to ask your server what’s not on the menu. Get there early because this Plaza Midwood breakfast eatery always has a crowd, no matter the day.

1315 East Blvd.

This locally owned eatery offers a little something for every palette. From craft beverages created by local breweries to made to order dishes, this is your one-stop-shop for all things brunch.

1820 South Blvd.

Located in South End, this Asheville-based spot is a fan favorite for residents. Plan for a little bit of a wait before you go. The great news is Tupelo Honey will soon open a second location in uptown in late 2020.

224 E. 7th St.

Uptown Yolk is all about brunch — you can get it there daily until 2 p.m. Cory Wilkins

James Beard nominee and owner chef Greg Collier brought his popular Rock Hill eatery to 7th Street Market just under 2 years ago, and the business is still booming. You can never go wrong with chef’s award-winning wings and a waffle.

920 Hamilton St.

Banana pudding French toast isn’t something you can find everywhere, but it’s waiting for you at VBGB’s brunch. Courtesy of VBGB

Catch this German-inspired pub in the NC Music Factory. It offers a rotating Sunday brunch menu that includes banana pudding French toast, breakfast tacos and steak and egg hash. Be sure to ask about the $4, $3, $2 and $1 specials.

6706 Phillips Place Court, Suite C

At WP Kitchen + Bar, brunch starts at 11 a.m. Courtesy of WP Kitchen + Bar

Created by Wolfgang Puck, this Phillips Place restaurant serves an amazing brunch menu. “They take brunch and add a little flare to it,” Cory Wilkins of Daily Specials Charlotte told CharlotteFive. “They offer the traditional brunch items and some unique items that have a twist to them.”