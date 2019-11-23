Room and Board finally opening soon in NoDa’s former Revolution, Mellow Mushroom spot

Room and Board will open the week after Thanksgiving.

Jamie Sprowles and Justin Sprowles have decided to pay homage to the history of the house on the corner of 36th and N. Davidson streets with the name of their new restaurant..

After a year of planning and construction, the Charlotte-based brothers are ready to open Room and Board, a bar and grill style restaurant.

Family and friends will enjoy a soft opening the week after Thanksgiving.

The restaurant will open to the public a week later.

The two-story Victoran home was built in the early 1900s for Thomas S. Costner, a physician from Lincolnton, according to The Charlotte Observer in June 11, 1904.

The Costner House was used as a boarding house for much of last century, said Tom Hanchett, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library’s historian-in-residence.

Jamie Sprowles, left, and Justin Sprowles will have fun with the name, calling their happy hour menu a “room service menu.” Vanessa Infanzon

‘Room-service menu’

“As we were brainstorming the names for the concept, we really fell in love with ‘Room and Board,’” said Justin Sprowles, 36. “We can do so much with it. For happy hour, we’re going to do a ‘room service menu’ instead of your standard half-price apps.”

The room service menu will be available from 3-6 p.m. and 10 p.m.-2 a.m. The brothers plan on displaying playful signs that say, “no vacancy” and “get a room,” but really Sprowles wants to “allow it [Room and Board] to take on its own personality.”

This isn’t the first time The Costner House has served as a restaurant. Mellow Mushroom and then Revolution Ale House, both with pizza-themes menus, operated from the building. After Revolution closed, Moo & Brew thought about expanding to the space but ultimately decided against it.

Room and Board is in a two-story home that once served as a boarding house. Melissa Oyler

The building remained vacant for almost three years and needed cleaning as well as a few modifications before Room and Board could open. Local artist Chris Hood painted the restaurant’s name on the brick at the front of the house. Hood often sells his artwork on the same corner as the restaurant.

The Sprowles opened up the space by taking down non-weight bearing walls, adding a garage door for more light in the winter and extending the bar to the patio.

“We wanted to make this space feel like everyone was involved, no matter where you are,” Sprowles said.

Forty bar stools line the inside and newly built outside bars. Sixteen televisions line the walls inside and two hang outside. Sports packages will be available on every TV.

A stage, large enough for a five to six piece band to perform, was built inside the restaurant. Local and regional bands will play cover music with no cost for admission. Once the weather warms, the porch will serve as another location for musicians to play.

The restaurant is located on a prominent corner in NoDa, with plenty of outside seating. Two TVs will hang outside — with sports packages. Vanessa Infanzon

Once a pizza joint, always a pizza joint

Jaime Sprowles, 48, is the conceptual developer working on the menu dubbed “reimagined pub fare.” By taking advantage of the pizza oven that was already in the kitchen, they can offer Detroit-style specialty pizzas. The golden crust pizzas are rectangle-shaped in a 10”x14” deep dishes. Expect meats from the in-house smoker and sandwiches, salads, burgers, wings and shareable apps to be on the menu. They will highlight specialty pizzas, burgers and dinner entrees throughout the week.

Look for brunch on Sundays with dishes such as “the hangover pizza.”

“It will be a nice Sunday funday spot, even when it’s not football season,” Justin Sprowles said.

The brothers inherited 44 taps, and will fill 30 to begin. Beers such as Pabst Blue Ribbon, Miller Lite, local beers from Birdsong Brewing Co., The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery and Wooden Robot Brewery will be on tap. Tito’s Moscow Mule and a seasonal cocktail will be on tap as well. A variety of wines will be available by the glass and bottle.

Hours may change as the team adjusts to what the neighborhood wants, but at first, the restaurant will be open 3 p.m.-2 a.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Brothers Jamie Sprowles, left, and Justin Sprowles are opening Room and Board in NoDa. Vanessa Infanzon

The brothers were introduced to the restaurant business by their father, Jim “Spanky” Sprowles. He owned several businesses in Charlotte: Spanky’s Clubhouse, Key and Cue, Old Yellow Rose and Yellow Rose at Touchstone. Elwood’s Barbecue & Burger Bar, a restaurant in Indian Land, was a joint venture with his sons, but closed in 2013.

The brothers also own Bradshaw Social House in Ballantyne. The sports bar offers pub fare and has been open for seven years.

On Thanksgiving Day, Room and Board will host a dinner from 1-3 p.m. for people who are homeless. The restaurateurs will serve green beans, ham, stuffing and turkey. If you’d like to volunteer, contact Justin Sprowles here.

3228 N. Davidson St.

(980) 430-3136