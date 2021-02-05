How to satisfy big cravings on a small budget in Charlotte

The Five from Maple Street Biscuit Company is a fried chicken breast biscuit sandwich that includes smoked bacon and cheddar cheese and is topped with sausage gravy. CharlotteFive

In the belly lives a beast, blessed to tell us when to eat. In the mind is where frugality resides, quick to cast such wastefulness aside.

In a tale that’s old as time, Frugal and the Beast have two separate views on how to feast. One is large and in charge. The other is dainty and shy.

Frugal has heard all of the stories, read all of the pages, leading it to say things like, “Money isn’t to be wasted.” Food is just one wonder that Frugal has to juggle — bills, entertainment, emergencies, savings, hobbies, charity, schooling, commuting, investing and so much more.

The Beast however, has eyes bigger than most plates, living by a single motto: “Live to eat and eat to live.” The Beast would rather thrive. It worries not about bills and other expenses, it is rich off calories.

Two separate views, destined to meet with compromise. But how can two such opposing forces balance out? The answer can be found, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, when to-go orders and curbside pickup rule.

When frugal wins out

Take Cinnaholic for example. Its location at 3050 Derita Road in Concord has occasionally offered a few $1 rolls. Frugal wins here with no argument from anybody. These deals aren’t hiding, either. Instagram and restaurant apps are a good way to keep in the know when searching for deals to go during the coronavirus pandemic. Online ordering for pickup is available.

Cinnaholic cinnamon rolls with peanut butter frosting topped with brownie bites and one with cream cheese frosting topped with cookie dough. Brent Peters CharlotteFive

Last year, Blaze Pizza offered a $3.14 pizza for PI day on March 14 for those who downloaded its app. Nowadays, every day seems to be a national pie day, taco day, margarita day, wine day, pizza day, doughnut day and the list goes on. A quick glance on social media can reveal similar deals. Contactless curbside pickup is available at Blaze, along with delivery options for COVID-19 safety.

We also have places like Price’s Chicken Coop, 1614 Camden Road, with everyday offerings for the win. A quarter chicken meal served with coleslaw, fries, hush puppies and a roll ranging from $7.35 for dark meat to $8.20 for white meat can certainly satisfy both Frugal and The Beast. Bring cash — no checks or cards are accepted — and get your order to go.

The beast for the win

A whole rack of ribs with two side items plus hushpuppies at Midwood Smokehouse is $25. Brent Peters CharlotteFive

The Beast has to win sometimes, right? Frugal, just pump your brakes for a second and enjoy the feast. When Google has reviews such as “best ribs I have ever had,” something inside welcomes the challenge. That doesn’t mean you have to spend your entire paycheck to satisfy your cravings, however. With multiple locations throughout Charlotte and Huntersville, the Midwood Smokehouse menu can satisfy multiple cravings for COVID-19 takeout with its bang-for-buck options. Online ordering is available for to-go orders, and the Plaza Midwood location delivers.

You can build your own small salad with 7 ingredients for $6, or a large for $9. Sandwiches range from $7.50-$15 with the Roadhouse angus chuck and brisket burger at $10.50. The Classic BBQ Plates section of the menu offers a smoked half chicken with two sides for $11.

Maple Street Biscuit Company in Concord offers hearty food for reasonable prices. Brent Peters CharlotteFive

From the Maple Street Biscuit Company to Pinky’s Westside Grill and everything in between, we have plenty of taste bud friendly meals for less than $10. We’re talking $6 biscuits covered in house-made sausage gravy at Maple Street and Pinky’s featured Viking corn dog for $4.50. Both spots offer online ordering for takeout, and Pinky’s delivers via DoorDash.

Matt’s Chicago Dogs are served on a poppy seed bun topped with chopped onions, tomato wedges, green relish, yellow mustard, a pickle spear, peppers and a dash of celery salt. Sara Kendall CharlotteFive

We have options like JJ’s Red Hots, and Green’s Lunch that get all the raves while being kind on the pockets, along with Sabor Latin Street Grill, Brooks’ Sandwich House, and Benny Pennello’s, which offers large slices of pizza for as low as $4. JJ’s, Sabor and Benny Pennello’s also offer online ordering for pickup with delivery options during COVID-19. Green’s and Brooks’ are takeout-friendly, as well.

