‘2020 has been hard on everyone’: Ilios Noche closes one location to save the others

Ilios Noche announced it will close its Quail Corners location in Charlotte. CharlotteFive

Ilios Noche, one of Charlotte’s favorite upscale Mediterranean restaurants, announced on Thursday that it will close its Quail Corners location, choosing to focus all efforts into saving its other Charlotte restaurants.

The restaurant cited the challenges surrounding COVID-19. “2020 has been hard on everyone. This pandemic has single-handedly impacted our entire industry in indescribable ways — we’ve all felt it and been changed by it,” owners Stratos Lambos and Angelo Kaltsounis stated in a Facebook post. “Facing these challenges, we’ve decided to divest our efforts to ensure the Ilios Noche legacy continues.”

The Quail Corners location, open for 8 years, was the second Ilios Noche location for Xenia Hospitality Catering & Events. The restaurant group also owns Ilios Noche Rea Village, Ilios Crafted Greek, Big View Diner and Emerald Lake Golf & Social Club. All employees at the Quail Corners location will have continued employment at one of the company’s other restaurants.

Ilios Noche Quail Corners restaurant will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday for a “last toast” and has invited people to come celebrate in the space one last time, with live music and champagne. “It has been a very very difficult decision, but the best decision for our staff,” Lambos said in a YouTube post.

“We want to thank you so much for the 8 years of wonderful memories, wonderful relationships that have been built inside this restaurant. This restaurant is just a location. Ilios Noche is alive and well. We’re excited about the future over at Providence and other areas. We’ll be looking for a new location for this particular restaurant,” Lambos said.

