Sycamore Brewing closes taproom for the day, citing unsafe crowds during COVID-19

Sycamore Brewing closed its taproom for the day on Saturday, Oct. 17, citing unsafe crowd numbers during COVID-19.

“Taproom management and our security team felt unable to control the number of people coming onto the property and the numbers became what we deem to be unsafe for the beer garden. Thank you for your understanding,” the Charlotte brewery posted on Facebook.

The community responded with support of the local brewery, which has been a leader in safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

It was one of the first businesses to voluntarily close temporarily in March, when COVID-19 began impacting the community. It also closed temporarily in August due to an employee’s exposure to the coronavirus.

“Kudos to you all for taking the proper precautions and understanding this virus is real and deadly, even if not all of your customers understand. It’s just another reason I will choose to buy your beer above all others,” Heather MacDougall commented on Facebook.

“Kudos for doing what some other breweries and businesses can’t (or won’t) do,” David Castañeda wrote on Facebook.

This comes just days after Olde Mecklenburg Brewery defended its Mecktoberfest party, a three-day beer festival that resulted in thousands of attendees in September. County officials have linked at least five positive COVID-19 results to the OMB event.

Sycamore Brewing has not yet responded to a request for comment.

