These former Carolina Panthers came out of retirement for ‘The Amazing Race’

Former Carolina Panthers tight end Gary Barnidge, center, convinced his close friend and former teammate DeAngelo Williams to team up with him on “The Amazing Race.” CBS

After spending the last three years in retirement, former Carolina Panthers teammates Gary Barnidge and DeAngelo Williams teamed up once again for the race of their lives. The former NFL stars are two of the latest contestants on ”The Amazing Race” Season 32.

The men have been pretty close since their days with Carolina, and that connection continued even after they both moved on from the team. The idea to compete started with a random conversation between the men while visiting a friend in South Africa in January. They were sitting at the dinner table, talking about their love for travel when the conversation turned to “The Amazing Race”.

“It’s funny because that conversation happened before any chance to actually do the show came up,” Barnidge, a former Carolina Panthers tight end, told CharlotteFive. “The opportunity for the show came in June, and I knew we had to sign up.”

Although Williams jokes that he never officially gave Barnidge a definite yes, the duo submitted their application and audition video and were cast for the season, which debuts Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. on CBS.

“DeAngelo kinda got roped in,” Barnidge said.

A month away from family, friends and the outside world

Filming for the intense international competition lasted a month. The men went head-to-head with other contestants without any access to the outside world or even their families. Barnidge felt it was necessary so that they could focus on bringing their best for the race.

Former NFL stars DeAngelo Williams, left, and Gary Barnidge compete on the 32nd season of “The Amazing Race.” Sonja Flemming CBS

“My family is used to me traveling and being away for weeks at a time because of football,” Barnidge explained. “A lot of my family members weren’t familiar with the show initially, but once they understood what it was, they were really supportive.”

He explained that for Williams — who is very close to his wife, kids and other family — it was a little harder to be away at times. But Williams’ family was also very supportive and understanding, Barnidge said.

While he couldn’t share the show’s outcome, Barnidge did tell CharlotteFive it was a very intense competition and although both men are well-traveled, nothing could totally prepare them for some of the things they encountered around the world.

He recalled his adrenaline pumping throughout the race because he never knew what to expect.

“The Amazing Race” celebrates traveling an 1 million miles around the world when the 32nd race kicks off from the legendary Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Episode one includes former Carolina Panthers DeAngelo Williams, left, and Gary Barnidge racing goats in Trinidad and Tobago. Timothy Kuratek CBS

“On episode one, which they’ve already begun highlighting, we went to Trinidad and Tobago to experience goat racing. Before this show, I would have never known about it, but seeing it in-person definitely makes me want to go back and visit.”

If the opportunity ever comes around for him to do this or anything similar again, Barnidge said he is 100% in. It may take a little more convincing for Williams to leave his wife, children and newborn, but we shouldn’t count him out for another go just yet.

“The Amazing Race” season 32 kicks off from the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on the season premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 14 on the CBS Television Network. Phil Keoghan is the host. Pictured, from left: Former Carolina Panthers DeAngelo Williams and Gary Barnidge, Eswar and Aparna Dhinakaran, Hung Nguyen and Chee Lee, Jerry and Frank Eaves, Kaylynn and Haley Williams, Kellie Brinkley and LaVonne Idette, Leo Brown and Alana Folsom, host Phil Keoghan, Michelle and Victoria Newland, Nathan Worthington and Cody Buell, Riley and Maddison McKibbin, and Will Jardell and James Wallington. Michael Yarish/CBS 2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

“It really felt great to come out of retirement and do something that was out of our comfort zone,” Barnidge said. “We are athletes, so competing is naturally in our blood. Most people know that DeAngelo and I have a great friendship, but I am really excited for them to see just how close we are and how well we work together during the show.”

Season 32

Premieres Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. on CBS.

