Y’all, he said ‘banking.’ Still, here are 10 places to get good bacon in Charlotte.

Just look at that bacon grease drip from the DB Maple Glazed Bacon Clothesline at Cloud Bar by David Burke.

“Saturday Night Live” writers had a great time with Charlotte over the weekend, and we were here for it.

LaVar Ball (played by Kenan Thompson) showed up to SNL’s weekly news desk to talk about his son LaMelo Ball of Charlotte Hornets. He called Charlotte “Gateway to Gastonia” and “regional banking capital of the world.”

But some of y’all heard “bacon” — not banking.

To add to the confusion, there is a bacon reference later in the skit, where LaVar Ball states that LaMelo has “Rookie of the Year, locked up. MVP, locked up. Prettiest hog at the Mecklenburg County fair, locked up.”

So, just for fun, we decided to dig up our latest guide showcasing the best places in Charlotte to get some good bacon. It was written in September by Jessica Swannie for International Bacon Day, but it seems like now is a great time to update it:

Find a savory treat at Camp North End food stalls like Bleu Barn Bistro, where you can add applewood smoked bacon to your Farmhouse Burger (local grass-fed beef, cheddar, shaved red onion, whole grain mustard and arugula on a toasted cornmeal kaiser bun) and enjoy bacon in the Cajun Potato Salad on the side.

Not sure what type of bacon you’re in the mood for? Try it in the form of jam at Boxcar Betty’s on the Chicken “Not So Waffle” sandwich, complete with maple syrup, pimiento cheese, tomato and bacon jam.

The most Instagram-worthy bacon dish in town is found atop the Le Meridian hotel in uptown, where Cloud Bar by David Burke serves the DB Maple Glazed Bacon Clothesline. It’s one of the most popular dishes on the menu and features maple-glazed bacon, a pickle spear and lemon.

Duck Donuts, known for its hot-from-the-fryer doughnuts, offers a maple bacon doughnut. And since its menu also has build-your-own options, you can add bacon to any doughnut of your choosing.

Complement your bacon indulgence with even more at It’s Poppin’ Gourmet Kettle Corn, where you’ll find honey-bourbon-bacon-flavored kettle corn.

If you want the perfect cheese pull for a photo before devouring your meal, head to Papi Queso and order the Bacon Jalapeno grilled cheese. It’s packed with Preservation Society pepper jelly, slab bacon, shaved red onion and fresh jalapenos, then melted together with a blend of cheddar, white American and fresh cheese curds.

Try the Habañero Pork Belly Benny (seared, cider-braised, habanero pork belly on top of a lightly buttered English muffin with bacon espresso jam and poached eggs. topped with cream cheese hollandaise and cranberry relish).

At Sugar Donuts, you’ll find a Maple Applewood Smoked Bacon Donut (there’s a gluten-free option, too). This classic yeast-raised doughnut is covered with a handmade maple glaze, then topped with applewood smoked bacon. It’s been on the menu since 2014.

And after your tour of gooey delights, consider a lighter option at Village Juice Co., where you can get bacon on everything from avocado toast to sandwiches, salads and grain bowls.

What the Fries food truck serves incredible burgers and cheesy fries topped with bacon crumbles. Why crumbles instead of full strips? Because you can ensure you “get bacon in every bite.” What the Fries is ahead of its time.

While we wait not-so-patiently for What The Fries to open its first brick-and-mortar, check out the truck’s Instagram account to stay up-to-date with its latest location.

With all these suggestions, there’s no reason we can’t turn Charlotte into the regional bacon capital of the world. Email us at charlottefive@charlottefive.com with your favorite bacon-forward dishes at Charlotte’s restaurants, and we’ll add them to our list.