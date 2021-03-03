This brewery is expanding to South End — with all-day breakfast tacos, craft coffee

Resident Culture Brewing Co. will be opening a second location at 331 Bland Street in South End’s Gold District at the end of the year.

Resident Culture Brewing Co., who brought a 4,000-square-foot beer garden with green space, a tasting room, a 15-barrel brewhouse and a barrel room to Plaza Midwood, now has big news to share with South End’s brewery crowd.

The brewery announced on Wednesday evening that it will be opening a second location at 331 Bland Street in South End’s Gold District at the end of the year. “Y’all. This last year, we have had a lot of time to sit in our thoughts, to explore what this place and our people mean to us, to define what the future of Resident Culture holds. For us, that has always meant adding to our family and creating more spaces that celebrate art, our community and the craft experience we feel humbled to share with you every dang day,” the post stated.

The brewers have partnered with Chilito Tacos for the pop-up shop’s first permanent location inside the brewery. Chilito Tacos will serve breakfast tacos, plus lunch and dinner fare that pays homage to LA Mexican street taco culture. “Look forward to LOTSSS of new menu items (don’t worry, our breakfast tacos are here to stay all day/night babyyy,” Chilito Tacos posted on Instagram.

Mostra Coffee, an award-winning roastery based in San Diego, will also partner with the brewery. “We’re officially the first folks in the Carolinas who will have the pleasure of sharing their incredible beans with y’all year-round,” Resident Culture stated.

“Our mission is to provide a high-level, caffeinated performance alongside the crazy talented Resident Culture Family for the more than deserving Charlotte, North Carolina community,” Mostra posted on Wednesday evening.

The space will be designed by Cluck Design and will feature work by artist Maryssa Pickett.

2101 Central Ave.; coming soon to 331 Bland Street

Instagram: @residentculture

