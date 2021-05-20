There’s a secret menu at Sharetea in Charlotte — here’s what you need to know

Sharetea Charlotte owner Michelle Tran sips a Strawberry Kiwi Tea with Aiyu Jelly off the secret menu.

Surely everyone can relate to pulling up at a neighborhood café and knowing exactly what to order. In fact, there’s a sense of pride that comes with trailblazing through a menu until none of its offerings are a stranger anymore. However, the only thing better than knowing a menu inside-out is finding out there’s a whole other menu you’ve yet to meet.

Secret menus are a phenomenon that have only grown in popularity over the years. And who doesn’t love a secret? Customers get to enjoy pairings not printed anywhere in the store, never knowing when they’ll change or leave entirely. It’s downright thrilling.

Sharetea is a Central Avenue café that serves authentic Bubble Tea – a drink originating in Taiwan made from high-quality tea leaves. It’s also referred to as boba, or bubble milk tea, and can include chewy tapioca balls or pearls in addition to other various toppings. While the café serves the traditional favorites, there’s also a secret menu that is the brainchild of a team of employees.

“At first it was just a way for staff to make up their own drink – to have fun with the menu,” franchise owner Michelle Tran told CharlotteFive. “We weren’t going to sell it at first, but the customer response has been good.”

As a franchise, the main menu comes down from corporate, but the secret menu is set at the discretion of Tran and her team.

“If you come here ever so often, you want to try something different eventually,” Tran said. “We try to craft flavorful drinks – something we enjoy ourselves.”

All you have to do is ask for a drink on the secret menu at Sharetea, 1204 Central Ave, Unit 10, and a whole new set of options will open up. Courtesy of Sharetea

The best example of this is the secret menu’s Pina Colada, which is Tran’s favorite and her very own craft creation.

“It reminds me of Summer,” she said.

And while the secret menu might be secret in name, Tran and her team pride themselves on sharing the secret without hesitation. When customers can’t seem to land on a drink, or struggle deciding what to try next, Tran and her team will mention secret menu items as recommendations.

“We try to educate customers on different teas on the menu – we try to guide people,” Tran said of openly sharing the secret menu with customers who are looking for the perfect blend of ingredients.

Here’s what Tran encourages people to try on the secret menu at Share Tea:

(1) Pina Colada

Real pineapple chunks are combined with coconut, which provides a balance to the sweetness. “It brings down the pineapple taste so it’s refreshing, fresh, sweet but subtle. It reminds you of a day on the beach,” Tran said.

Blended for a smooth creamy texture, the Pina Colada bubble tea is available in spring, summer and fall months and is dairy-free.

The Piña Colada at Sharetea. Courtesy of Sharetea

(2) Strawberry Lemonade Tea

Tran describes the popular drink as having a “sour but sweet taste – a different alternative to your homemade lemonade.”

Sharetea’s Strawberry Lemonade Tea. Courtesy of Sharetea

(3) Strawberry Kiwi Tea with Aiyu Jelly

This drink eans more on the tart side of your taste buds. “Our kiwi is freshly chopped in-store, giving it a refreshing taste” Tran said. The aiyu jelly is an optional topping with a Jell-O-like consistency – light and refreshing, and perfectly paired with the strawberry and kiwi flavors.

A Strawberry Kiwi Tea with Aiyu jelly at Sharetea. Courtesy of Sharetea

(4) Hokkaido Coffee with Pearl (ice-blended)

“Think caramel Frappuccino with a hint of coffee,” Tran said when describing the taste of the ice-blended coffee beverage.

The Hokkaido Coffee with Pearl at Sharetea. Courtesy of Sharetea

(5) Mint-Coco Frappuccino (coming this winter)

Customers can look forward to a mint-coco flavored ice-blended creation in the colder months. The ice-blended drink will be topped with vanilla ice cream.

Sharetea’s Mint-Coco Frappuccino. Courtesy of Sharetea

1204 Central Ave, Unit 10

Instagram: @shareteaclt

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.