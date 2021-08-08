Food and Drink
‘Approachable’ wine bar coming to Charlotte, with wines you can actually afford.
NoDa is getting a new dive bar, but not the kind you would expect. Bar à Vins will open in early 2022 on Davidson Street, offering an approachable way to enjoy a glass of wine.
Natalie Stewart and Jeff Kellogg are the sommeliers behind this new concert.
The wine bar will offer a variety of wines by the glass that both Stewart and Kellogg enjoy, with the hope to expand people’s palates with new offerings and a global selection — without breaking the bank.
The bar will be located in the former Custom Jewelry Lab location, which moved to 624 E. North Davidson Street in First Ward in 2020. Bar à Vins will be below Curio Craft & Conjure and next to Ruby’s Gift and Mac Tabby Cat Cafe.
Bar à Vins will also offer bottled wines for retail and snack foods, including cheeses and charcuterie, caviar and potato chips, tinned fish and saltines.
Bar à Vins will be open seven days a week. Also offered will be online bottle orders, curbside pickup, and personally curated cases.
The space will be designed by Kindred Studio.
Bar à Vins
Location: 3206 N Davidson St Charlotte, NC 28205
Neighborhood: NoDa
