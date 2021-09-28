Food and Drink
On National Coffee Day, here’s where to get free coffee in Charlotte
As if we needed another reason to celebrate coffee in Charlotte, here’s one more: National Coffee Day is Wednesday, Sept. 29. Local coffee shops and roasters are celebrating with free coffee, buy-one-get-one free deals and more.
Find these perks at Charlotte spots:
Coco and the Director
Location: 100 W. Trade St., Charlotte, NC 28202
Neighborhood: Uptown
Special: Buy one, get one free on its house-brewed coffee, locally roasted by Forte Legato coffee in Fort Mill. The coffee is available in 12 or 16 ounce sizes.
Duck Donuts
Location: 1710 Kenilworth Ave., #220, Charlotte, NC 28203
Neighborhood: Dilworth
Location: 9931-C Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
Neighborhood: Huntersville
Special: Free medium cold brew or frappe to registered Duck Donuts Rewards members (if you’re not registered, just do so via the app by Sept. 28).
Magnolia Coffee
Location: Online
Special: 25% off all online orders — any size and any quantity, including the award-winning Magnolia Blend, Jade Espresso and all gift boxes. Use the code: coffeeday
Summit Coffee
Location: 128 S. Main St, Davidson, NC 28036
Neighborhood: Davidson
Location: 120 Patterson Court Cir, Davidson, NC 28036
Neighborhood: Davidson College
Location: 416 E. 36th St., Suite 300, Charlotte, NC 28205
Neighborhood: NoDa
Location: 16639 Birkdale Commons Parkway, Suite C-300 Huntersville, NC 28078
Neighborhood: Birkdale Landing/Huntersville
Special: 75 free Oatly oat milk cappuccinos at each of the seven locations of Summit Coffee. Only available via the Summit app.
This story is developing and may be updated.
This story was originally published September 28, 2021 10:52 AM.
