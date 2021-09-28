On National Coffee Day, here’s where to get free coffee in Charlotte

Summit Coffee has seven locations, including five in the Charlotte area. CharlotteFive

As if we needed another reason to celebrate coffee in Charlotte, here’s one more: National Coffee Day is Wednesday, Sept. 29. Local coffee shops and roasters are celebrating with free coffee, buy-one-get-one free deals and more.

Find these perks at Charlotte spots:

Location: 100 W. Trade St., Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Special: Buy one, get one free on its house-brewed coffee, locally roasted by Forte Legato coffee in Fort Mill. The coffee is available in 12 or 16 ounce sizes.

Coco and the Director is located in Uptown Charlotte, brewing coffee from Fort Mill-based Forte Legato roaster. LunahZon Photography

Location: 1710 Kenilworth Ave., #220, Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: Dilworth

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Location: 9931-C Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078

Neighborhood: Huntersville

Special: Free medium cold brew or frappe to registered Duck Donuts Rewards members (if you’re not registered, just do so via the app by Sept. 28).

Duck Donuts has two Charlotte-area locations, including one in Huntersville. Courtesy of Duck Donuts

Location: Online

Special: 25% off all online orders — any size and any quantity, including the award-winning Magnolia Blend, Jade Espresso and all gift boxes. Use the code: coffeeday

Magnolia Coffee Co. is a locally based coffee roastery whose beans are sold in multiple shops around Charlotte. Courtesy of Magnolia Coffee Co.

Location: 128 S. Main St, Davidson, NC 28036

Neighborhood: Davidson

Location: 120 Patterson Court Cir, Davidson, NC 28036

Neighborhood: Davidson College

Location: 416 E. 36th St., Suite 300, Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: NoDa

Location: 16639 Birkdale Commons Parkway, Suite C-300 Huntersville, NC 28078

Neighborhood: Birkdale Landing/Huntersville

Special: 75 free Oatly oat milk cappuccinos at each of the seven locations of Summit Coffee. Only available via the Summit app.

Summit Coffee has seven locations, including five in the Charlotte area. Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

This story is developing and may be updated.

This story was originally published September 28, 2021 10:52 AM.