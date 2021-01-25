How woud you let someone know you’re from Charlotte without saying you’re from Charlotte? CharlotteFive

We have all seen the “Tell us you’re ___ without saying ___” social media posts floating around of late.

We wanted to know what you had to say about the Queen City, so we asked you to “tell us you’re from Charlotte without saying you’re from Charlotte” on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

We got hundreds of answers, ranging from the nostalgic to the current, with references to Eastland Mall and brewery run clubs, downtown and uptown alike.

It was so tough to choose our favorites, but we gave it our best shot. Here are 14 of your answers:

Krissy Oechslin: I’m at the corner of Queens and Queens.



(reply from Susan Speasl Cameron: or Providence and Providence)

Lenny Walker-Tran: I went ice skating at the mall.

Melissa Montes: I’ve survived Exit 3A.

Jasmine Victoria Gabriel: Y’all want to go ride Thunder Road and then go to Top Gun?

Aaron Tran: I went to Hornets games at The Coliseum.

just_msr: Red Lobster on Freedom Drive.

Atisha Patel:Yo, you tryna get some Halal Cart?

Around the Crown 10K: Want to go to a brewery run club?

Nicole Sidaros Chini: I miss Phat Burrito.

Caroline Conklin: The true capital of NC.

Ali Nichole: Our weatherman is a dancer.

Protagonist Beer: We hang in NoDa and party in South End.

Ward Gibson: I don’t remember much about Hurricane Hugo because I slept right through it.

P.S. Any South Carolinians reading this? Check out COLAtoday’s query from December in Columbia, South Carolina.

Editor’s note: Answers were edited for punctuation and capitalization.

