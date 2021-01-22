Charlotte native to spin the Wheel of Fortune

On Jan. 29, Charlotte native Craig LaMarsh will take a spin on the Wheel of Fortune. LaMarsh is a writer and script coordinator from Charlotte and currently lives in Southern California with his partner, Daniel.

LaMarsh has watched Wheel of Fortune for his whole life, and credits his mother for not only introducing him to the show, but also the joy of crossword puzzle games. He applied to be a contestant on the show with a video submission, and completed a video audition which offered a firsthand experience similar to playing on the show itself, which he described as “thrilling, yet fun.”

On Wheel of Fortune, contestants compete to predict hidden phrases by guessing letters one at a time. For each correct consonant they guess, they have the opportunity to win money or prizes, determined by spinning the Wheel. At the end of the game, the contestant with the most winnings will play in a bonus round, where he or she can win more.

As part of “Winter Break” week, LaMarsh will spin the Wheel and solve puzzles to win once-in-a-lifetime vacations and cash prizes. And if he wins? As a roller coaster enthusiast, he hopes to have enough cash winnings to embark on a cross country road trip to see all the roller coaster parks across the nation.

Root for LaMarsh at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 on WCNC (NBC Charlotte).

