Wonder what it’s like having a baby? Page and Jake Fehling dish in their new book.

After 10 years, three babies and several months in quarantine, Page Fehling, anchor of Good Day Charlotte and her husband, Jake, published “Holy Crap, We’re Pregnant,” their first book that candidly and hysterically shares major milestones and unexpected experiences of the couple’s pregnancy journeys.

The book shares the partners’ honest perspectives of different parts of the pregnancy process from start to finish in easy-to-read chapters, from the moment when they decide to have a baby, to theirnew pregnant social life, maternity clothes and changing bodies (of both partners), all the way to the delivery room.

The Fehlings started the book when Page was first pregnant and wrote about her experience on her blog “The Preggo Page” as part of her job as a news anchor in Raleigh.

“I was pregnant and of course, when you’re pregnant, that is your entire world. What the hell is happening to my body, our lives? What’s it gonna be like? So I started writing about it,” Page told CharlotteFive.

Jake, who is also a writer and, according to Page, the “funniest person alive,” started contributing guest blogs about his side of the pregnancy experience and got a great reception from readers. After their success from the blog, the Fehlings decided to start drafting their stories into a book. The Fehlings were also inspired to create a fun resource that men could read to help clue them into what their pregnant partners are experiencing.

Between having two more kids, moving to Charlotte, career moves and hosting a podcast, the book was delayed for about 10 years, but the Fehlings used spare time during COVID-19 quarantine to focus and get the book published.

“Turns out when you actually have the kids that you’re writing about, they take up all your time and you don’t have the time to do things like write a book about having them. So we just had to make ourselves,” Page said. “That was the best part of quarantine, though.”

Jake Fehling, vice president of marketing at Movement Mortgage, and Page Fehling of Good Day Charlotte on Fox 46, have used time at home during COVID-19 to put out their book, "Holy Crap, We're Pregnant." Courtesy of Jake Fehling CharlotteFive

Get a laugh out of it

Page hopes readers read her book and get a “stomachache from how hard they are laughing at those idiots,” but are also excited about how pregnancy and raising kids can be full of fun and laughter.

“I hope that people read it and are encouraged, like OK, this (pregnancy) is life changing and it’s amazing and it’s magical and all these things, and it’s also so ridiculously out of this world weird that we might as well laugh about it. … The best compliment that Jake and I get is when people tell us … we watch your family and we go, so maybe having kids would be fun.”

You can find “Holy Crap, We’re Pregnant” on Amazon, and soon it will be available at Girl Tribe Pop-up, along with themed merchandise, such as baby bibs that say “My parents are bad at social distancing,” a series of “quaranteam” shirts and more.

You can catch Page on “Good Day Charlotte” on Fox 46, and starting on Feb. 1 she will be solo anchoring the news at noon or 4 p.m. You can also listen to both Fehlings on their tpodcast called, “Date Night with Jake and Page,” where they interview well-known Charlotte couples.