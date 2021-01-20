Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Jan. 22-28

Amor Artis is celebrating its third anniversary with a blood drive and beer releases.

Friday

Watch from home or your favorite brewery as the Charlotte Hornets take on the Chicago Bulls from the Spectrum Center. If you want to tune in from your living room, NBA League Pass is offering a free trial until Jan. 24. 7 p.m. https://watch.nba.com/streaming-subscriptions

Saturday

Grab a beverage, bundle up and wander through the outdoor Winter Market at Petty Thieves Brewing for a selection of unique local arts, baked goods and more. Noon. 413 Dalton Ave. Free. http://bit.ly/35V1jJo

Explore your creative side at the Stencil Spray Virtual Workshop with Upcycle Arts. Local artist Stencil Spray will teach you how to make your own stencils. Just grab a few supplies and tune in online to learn how to make your own creations. Noon-1:30 p.m. Free https://www.upcycleartsclt.org/events/stencilspray

The Stencil Spray Virtual Workshop with Upcycle Arts starts at noon on Jan. 23. Courtesy of Stencil Spray

Step up your brunch game with SkillPop Anywhere’s Elevated Brunch from Scratch class. Cook along as Chef Rosana Rivera teaches you how to poach eggs, make eggs Benedict and strawberry shortcake French toast from scratch. A materials list will be provided before class. 10-11:30 a.m. $24. http://bit.ly/3iqe2cd

Sunday

Celebrate the first day of Amor Artis Brewery’s three year anniversary week by helping others and attending its blood drive. Enjoy a specialty menu featuring red beer and cranberry mimosas, and blood donors can take advantage of $5 beer and house wine specials. The brewery will have other events throughout the rest of the week, including a variety of beer releases and new themed merchandise. Blood drive takes place from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. 204 Main St., Suite 101, Fort Mill. Free admission. https://amorartisbrewing.com/events/

Amor Artis is celebrating its third anniversary with a blood drive and beer releases. Eric Gaddy

Enjoy fresh Sweet Lew’s barbecue at Catawba Brewing’s fundraiser for Oso Skate Park. Pre-order chopped pork sandwich meals with beans and slaw and take them to go or enjoy them on the Catawba Brewing patio. A portion of all meal sales goes to Oso Skate Park, and Catawba will also donate $1 from each sale of its new High Sea Fruit Punch Imperial Sour Smoothie beer that will be released on Jan. 21. 2-5 p.m. 933 Louise Ave. Meals start at $10. http://bit.ly/36ct8NF

Oso Skate Park, seen here in 2017, is moving to a new location and raising funds for renovations there. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

Monday

Treat yourself at the beginning of your work week by picking up dinner and a cocktail to go at the end of your workday. From festive drinks such as margaritas and 80’s inspired drinks to classics such as Sazeracs and Old Fashions, local restaurants have impressive lineups of new and delicious beverages that you can sip safely from home. http://bit.ly/3sCrJcB

Tuesday

Comic book fans, gamers and pop culture lovers won’t want to miss the Potions & Pixels live online conversation with Christos Gage, award-winning writer of the Amazing Spider-Man comics, shows such as “Daredevil” and “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit” and many other film, television and video game projects. 7 p.m. Free. http://bit.ly/2XX5Oi5

Wednesday

Tune into the Coffee and Pan Dulce Show live each Wednesday to listen to Christian Cano, Ruth Perez and Jeff Scott discuss “real-world issues facing #LatinX” communities in Charlotte and beyond. 10-11 a.m. Free. https://coffeepandulce.com/

Thursday

Drive in for a showing ”Cinderella” (1997) starring Brandy at the Skyline Theater at Camp North End. A portion of proceeds will benefit local charities Crisis Assistance Ministries, Salvation Army Center of Hope, Second Harvest Food Bank and A Roof Above. 7 p.m. 400 Camp Road. $30. http://bit.ly/39LXmYD