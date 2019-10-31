Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Nov. 1-7

Explore Mexican and American culture Nov. 1 at the interactive art show Dia de los Casi Muertos, or “Day of the Almost Dead.” Courtesy of Julio Gonzalez

Friday

Explore Mexican and American culture at the interactive art show Dia de los Casi Muertos, or “Day of the Almost Dead.” This dynamic multimedia event at Camp North End explores cultural attitudes and experiences related to aging, the taboo of death and experiencing the gift of life through visual art and storytelling. 6 p.m. 1824 Statesville Ave. Free admission.

Theater lovers of all ages will enjoy the production of Peter Pan at the Children’s Theatre of Charlotte. If you can’t make the Friday showing, you can catch this beloved classic through Sunday. 7:30 p.m. 300 E. 7th St. Tickets start at $15.

Have an evening of art, food and music at the Historic South End Gallery Crawl. Mingle with artists and neighbors as you explore 12 unique walkable destinations in the South End area. 5:30 p.m. 1507 Camden Road. Free admission.

Saturday

Roll out of bed and start your day at the Pajamas All Day 5k. Stick around after the race for a party with a live band, DJ, petting zoo and food vendors. Race starts at 9 a.m. 9870 Rea Road. $35.

The last Morning Market at Camp North End for the year is Nov. 2. Photo by Alex Cason

Don’t miss the last Morning Market at Camp North End for 2019. Spend your morning strolling around Camp North End and enjoying food, activities such as axe throwing and a children’s concert, and shopping at pop-ups and the Camp North End shops. 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. 1824 Statesville Ave. Free admission.

Taste beer from over 30 local and national breweries at Heist Brewery and Barrel Arts’ first Night and Day Festival. Each brewery will be showcasing a dark and light beer or mead. 1030 Woodward Ave. Purchase a VIP ticket to get access to the festival one hour early, a t-shirt and a mixed four-pack of beer to take home. 1-5 p.m. $50 for general admission, $80 for VIP access.

View and bid on 72 photographs from established and emerging photographers at the The Light Factory’s 37th Annual Art Auction. Ticket includes full buffet dinner and open bar, including beer and wine. $75. 1817 Central Ave. 6:30 p.m.

Sunday

Take part in traditional Day of the Dead celebrations with the Latin American Coalition at the Levine Museum. Enjoy traditional foods, arts and crafts, face painting and more fun cultural activities for all ages. Noon-6 p.m. 200 E. 7th St. Free admission.

Watch a chilling murder mystery unravel at Theatre Charlotte’s performance of And Then There Were None. Based on the Agatha Christie novel of the same name, this play tells the story of 10 strangers with dark pasts who are who are invited to a remote island under false pretenses. If you can’t make the Sunday performance, the play runs through Nov. 10. Appropriate for ages 13 and up. 2:30 p.m. $28.

Get outside at Spokesfest at North Mecklenburg County Park. Come at 9 a.m. for a bike demo, then enjoy food and Primal Brewery beer, a bike rodeo, mountain bike skills clinic and more bike-related activities. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 16131 Old Statesville Road, Huntersville. Free admission.

Monday

Colder weather means winter beer releases from our favorite Charlotte breweries. Old Mecklenburg Brewing is releasing a festive winter Dark lager at its Dunkel Release on Monday. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. 4150 Yancey Road. Free admission.

Tuesday

Find your new favorite wine at the Grassroots Wine Tasting at Amor Artis Brewery. Each ticket includes six French wine samples, including one white, one rose and four reds with tastes from a charcuterie board. 6-8 p.m. 204 Main St., Fort Mill. $10.

Wednesday

See legendary musician Sir Elton John on the Charlotte stop of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. This Billboard award-winning tour is Elton John’s last. 8 p.m. 333 E. Trade St. Tickets start at $59.50.

Thursday

Enjoy a three-course dinner of Irish comfort food with beer pairings at Cawtaba Brewing’s Celtic Beer Pairing Dinner. Courses include Bacon and Beer Cheese Soup, Irish Pub Salad, Shepherd’s Pie with vegetable sides and a surprise dessert. 6:30 p.m. 329 McGill Ave., Concord. $45.