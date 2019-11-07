Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Nov. 8-14

Coco and the Director is hosting the second Joedance Premieres event Nov. 8 from 6-9 p.m.

Friday





The second Joedance Premieres event is happening at Coco and the Director in uptown Charlotte. Joedance Premieres showcases films with a connection to the Carolinas. This event will feature three films, followed by a Q & A session with the filmmakers. 6-9 p.m. 100 W. Trade St. Free admission.

Discover art from emerging and established artists at the final Goodyear Arts Residency Showcase of 2019. The work on display includes paintings, drawings, installation and interactive music performance. Beer from Sierra Nevada Brewery and food and treats from Nourish will be available onsite. 6-9 p.m. 301 Camp Road. Free admission.

See local and regional musical artists perform classic Motown hits at Charlotte Does Motown. This is the sixth installment of this series hosted at Heist Brewery and Barrel Arts. 8 p.m. 1030 Woodward Ave. $15.

Saturday

Try some unusually delicious beer at the 5th annual Strange Brew event at Unknown Brewing. Twenty local breweries will be competing to make the best beer possible with the weirdest ingredients they can find. Attendants will not only get to try each beer, but can also enjoy a mariachi band, indoor food truck and special performances throughout the evening. 7-10 p.m. 1327 S. Mint St. $35.

Join Los Angeles-based dance troupe CONTRA-TIEMPO at joyUS justUS, a night of Salsa, Afro-Cuban, hip-hop music, contemporary dance and theatre. Booth Amphitheatre will be transformed into a 360-degree seating arena for this event, and audience members are invited to take the floor after the performance for a community dance jam. 8 p.m. $29.50.

Chow down at the Colonel’s Club Boil & Brew at the Anne Springs Close Greenway. Tickets include an all-you-can-eat low country boil and dessert bar, and adult tickets include two drink vouchers. In addition to food, guests can enjoy live music, kid’s activities and a raffle. All proceeds benefit the Greenway’s education programs. 3-8 p.m. 195 Adventure Road, Fort Mill. $60 for adults, $25 ages 13-20, free admission for kids ages 12 and under.

Enjoy a day of a fitness workouts, tastings and wellness treatments, plus prizes, a Color Run and more at the Charlotte Fitness Festival. Two-time Olympic decathlon champion Bryan Clay will make a special appearance at the event taking place in the streets of the Metropolitan. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission.

Sunday

Find a new best friend at Eight + Sand Kitchen’s Bow Wow Brunch on the patio. There will be free dog treats and cookies, along an Instagram-worthy back drop, to raise donations for the Greater Charlotte SPCA from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Dogs up for adoption will be there from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free admission.

Catch the Panthers play Green Bay on a 12-foot projection screen while enjoying the Low Country Boil Tailgate at Blue Blaze Brewing. The spread includes shrimp, oysters, corn, potatoes and sausage from Oysters Carolina., along with a beer of your choice. Doors open at noon, with food service at 4 p.m. Kickoff is 4:25 p.m. $35

Monday

Drink your way around York County during YoCo Beer Week. Enjoy specials and events at the seven participating breweries and bottle shops. You can download the York County, SC, app and check in at each brewery to win swag. noon. 130 E. Main St. Free admission.

Tuesday

Escape the cold weather to a tropical island at opening night of the Tony Award winning musical Once on this Island at Belk Theater. Follow the story of Ti Moune, a peasant girl living on an island who, guided by the island gods, sets off on a journey to reunite with the man who she loves. 7:30 PM. 130 N. Tryon St. Tickets start at $25.

Wednesday

Watch a dynamic dance performance from Movement Migration while you enjoy a multicourse meal prepared by Chef Tiffany Derry of Top Chef All-Stars and Chef Greg Collier of Uptown Yolk at The Next Plate: Colors of Fall at Camp North End. 7 p.m. 1824 Statesville Ave. $90

Thursday

Listen to the king of the rant at the Charlotte stop of Lewis Black’s The Joke’s on Us Tour. Don’t forget to contribute your own rant on his website before the show at Knight Theater for a chance to be featured in his standup routine. 8 p.m. 130 S. Tryon St. $49.50.

Indulge in a culinary experience at Reid’s Fine Foods Wine Dinner featuring Venge Vineyards. The dinner will feature four decadent courses, each paired with a glass of wine plus an glass of champagne upon arrival. 6 p.m. 4331 Barclay Downs Drive. $85.