Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Nov. 15-21

The Wheeling Art Dealing pop-up gallery at Free Range Brewing on Nov. 15 will feature over 100 works of art priced under $100. Courtesy of Free Range Brewing

Friday

Discover your new favorite local artists at the Wheeling Art Dealing pop-up gallery at Free Range Brewing. The work will feature over 100 works priced under $100. 7-9 p.m. 2320 N. Davidson St. Free admission.

Be transported back in time at the performance of William Shakesphere’s LEAR. This dark and enthralling play tells a tale of deception faced by a Viking king who is passing on leadership of a kingdom to her daughter. Recommended for ages 13 and up. 8 p.m. 345 N. College St. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the door.

Get a new view of uptown at the Eye on Tryon at Victoria Yards. Take a trip up the 80-foot tall Ferris wheel in the heart of uptown, and then enjoy snacks from food trucks and music from DJ Trife. 4-10 pm. Corner of 7th and Tryon streets. $8 for adults and $6 for children.

Saturday

Have a day of tasty fun at the Red Clay Cider Day Fall Fest. Ten cideries will be on site providing tastings. Learn how cider is made at the cider pressing demonstrations, and pick up some of the fermentation supplies that will be available for sale if you want to make your own hard cider. You can also enjoy food from FūD on the MūV and Little O’s Donuts, listen to live music, wander through a pumpkin patch and try your hand at ax throwing a Flying Hatchet pop-up. Noon- 11 p.m. 245 Clanton Road. $20.

The Queen City Fall Festival features crafts and vendors, along with giveaways, on Nov. 16. Courtesy of Create Amazing

Get festive at the Queen City Fall Festival. This family-friendly indoor and outdoor festival features crafts and vendors, door prizes and giveaways, face painting and other fun activities for all ages. 1-5 p.m. 4751 NC-49, Concord. Free admission.

Not into traditional Thanksgiving foods? Learn to cook a Seafood Thanksgiving at a cooking class with the chefs of seafood and sushi restaurant Upstream. 10 a.m. 6902 Phillips Place. $55.

Cheer on your friends and neighbors at the Novant Health Charlotte Marathon. This marathon leads runners 26.2 miles throughout the Queen City. Although marathon signup has ended, those who want to participate in a half marathon, 5k or kids 1 mile fun run have until Nov. 15 to register. 7:30 am. Graham and 3rd streets. Race prices vary from $25-$120 by event.

Sunday

The Panthers face off against the Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Nov. 17. Jeff Siner Charlotte Observer file

Cheer on the Carolina Panthers as they take on the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium in the last home game of November. 1 p.m. 800 S. Mint St. Tickets start at $56.

Bring the family to hear Stories in the Woods at the UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens. Bring blankets and bundle up your little ones to listen to stories and do fun literary activities in the Susie Harwood Garden. 1 p.m. 9090 Craver Drive. Free admission.

Monday

Enjoy an Appalachian themed meal at Free Range Brewing’s Cultivating Community Dinner. This dinner, prepared by Jamie Swofford of The Chef’s Farmer and Keia Mastrianni of Milk Glass Pie will have four courses made from regional ingredients and inspired by Appalachian traditions. Each will be served with a beer pairing. 6:30-9 p.m. 2320 N. Davidson St. $50.

Tuesday

Indulge your sweet tooth while getting crafty at Skillpop’s CLT Boozy Cupcake Decorating class at Resident Culture Brewing. Learn how to bake your own boozy cupcakes with spiked ganache with Chef Alisha Pierri and leave with six cupcakes and recipes to take home. Ages 21 and up. 6:30- 8:30 p.m. 2101 Central Ave. $40.

Wednesday

Queer Eye fans won’t want to miss Jonathan Van Ness: Road to Beijing. Emmy-nominated Van Ness will be performing a standup routine about his life-long dream of becoming a figure skater in the Olympic games, which will be held in Beijing in 2022. 8 p.m. 2700 E. Independence Blvd. Tickets start at $72.

Thursday

Cirque Italia’s four-day run in Charlotte starts Nov. 21. Sean Simmers

Experience a world-class international circus in a classic white and blue top tent with a water show, incredible acts and no live animal performances. Cirque Italia will be in Charlotte for four days starting on Nov. 21. Expect to see contortionists, a wheel of death, laser shows and more surprises. The show is appropriate for all ages. 7:30 p.m. 6801 Northgate Mall Drive. Tickets start at $10.