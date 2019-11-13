Blackhawk Hardware has a live cam for its new expansion. We’re here for the slide.

OK, bear with us. When we see this Nest Cam documenting the basement portion of Blackhawk Hardware’s expansion, we don’t see the boring plastic crates, the industrial fans or the dollies.

We see a red, 2-story spiral slide that we can’t wait to try out. Hence the “bear with us” part — it’s not here yet, but it will be.

Wondering how Blackhawk’s renovations are going? Wonder no more: a live update is available anytime you like. You just have to click and watch the magic happening in real time. Then you can tell your coworkers: “I saw the model train being brought in. The elevator shaft is being dug. The slide is in, coworkers — this is not a drill. I repeat: the slide is in.”

The longstanding hardware store is amid an expansion of its 12,000-square-foot basement at its ‪Park Road‬ Shopping Center store. Once complete (around March 2020), a red spiral slide will take customers of all ages from the main level to the basement. A model train will travel around the basement ceiling while you shop. A woodshop viewing area will captivate audiences.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

“We are really looking forward to this expansion,” said Andy Wilkerson, co-owner at Blackhawk Hardware. “By remodeling the walk-out basement level, we’re adding another sales floor for our customers.”

Another sales floor means more products, friends. This means more shopping.

“I’m excited the windows are now cut and the elevator pit is coming next. It’s all coming together,” Wilkerson said.

You can have the window excitement, Andy. We’re here for the slide.