13 holiday gifts handmade by women entrepreneurs in Charlotte

Karen O’Leary creates hand-cut paper mats of cities and towns around the world. Courtesy of StudioKMO

The Queen City has no shortage of places to shop for holiday gifts, but perhaps its greatest treasures can be found outside the four walls of a traditional store and inside the homes of its local artists.

There are a growing number of talented women entrepreneurs adding to the creativity and economy of our city. Get to know some just in time for the holidays in this gift guide.

“I love how people who shop local are not only supporting their community but families and individual’s dreams,” said local metalsmith and jewelry maker Missy Mace. “It really does make a difference and is the kind of power we should be spreading around our city.”

When she is not working her day job at Wells Fargo, or busy with her two children, Amy can be found with a paintbrush in hand. Having never taken a formal art class, Amy grew up surrounded by a family of artists — her childhood holiday cards were handmade pen and ink drawings created by her dad.

About two and a half years ago Amy decided to try her hand at her own art: abstract canvas paintings, painted oyster shells, ornaments, giftable art to brighten up any space and blend with any decor. Her angel paintings, which have become her “signature item” came about when she created one as a gift for a mother who had lost twins and can be customized to the size and age of individual families.

Painted oyster shells are among the giftable items available from Amy Mofatt Art. Courtesy of Amy Moffatt Art

Pricing: Starting at $25

Find it: @amymoffattart or Cotswold Marketplace

Born and raised in Charlotte, Missy Mace was a broke art student trying to make some extra money when she first started making jewelry. What began as some tinkering around with beads and wire became a full-blown obsession and led to her learning the craft of metalsmithing. Today, she sells whimsical metal earrings, necklaces and rings that she hand makes out of her home workshop.

Missy Mace makes and sells whimsical metal earrings, necklaces and rings at Earth’s Gold Designs. Courtesy of Earth's Gold Designs

Pricing: Starting at $25

Find it: earthsgolddesigns.com and at CLTFind locations

It was game day for the Carolina Panthers, and Preston Bolles was struggling to find accessories to show her team spirit — so she made her own. The bright blue and black earrings she wore that day got so many compliments that she eventually began making them for friends and family to show their team loyalty. Her entrepreneurial spirit was ignited, and Ellison James was born. Named after her grandparents, her collection includes boho-inspired earrings, necklaces and dreamcatchers.

Pricing: Starting at $22

Find it: EllisonJamesDesigns.com, CLT Find locations, Faded Crown Boutique, Nest Boutique, Scout & Molly’s and Zest Marketplace

In early 2018, Arden Brewer began making hand-held clay crosses for friends going through difficult times. Word of her comforting gift began to spread, and before she knew it she was getting requests from all over the U.S. Her guest bedroom now operates as her studio, where she still individually makes each cross by holding it in both her left and right hand to create a natural, comforting fit. With no two crosses the same, they are as unique as the needs of each recipient.

Arden Brewer started out making hand-held clay crosses for friends going through difficult times and now works out of a home studio. Courtesy of Emmanuel Concepts

Pricing: Starting at $32

Find it: EmmanuelConcepts.com, The Buttercup, Alphabet Soup and The Anne Neilson Gallery

One of Debbie Hank’s fondest memories growing up was making fudge with her mother, Iva Jean, using a secret — and delicious — family recipe. To keep her spirit and this tradition alive after she passed, Debbie launched Iva Jean’s Fudge.

Using locally-sourced and organic products whenever possible, Debbie loves to experiment and create new flavors. This small-batch fudge can be purchased by the slice at local retailers or by the tin online. For real fudge connoisseurs, Iva Jean also offers a monthly fudge subscription.

Pricing: Starting at $15

Find it: IvaJeansFudge.com, Waxhaw Provisions, Paper Skyscraper, The Southern Nest, Pour Olive and The Mint Museum

Laura James’ love of jewelry began when she was a little girl rummaging through her grandmother’s jewelry box. Each piece had a story behind it; a piece of her grandmother’s history. It inspired her to collect jewels and trinkets on her own journey through life, which she later turned into jewelry.

With a focus on transforming antique metals, stones and other odds and ends into one-of-a-kind modern pieces, Laura sells a variety of earrings, necklaces and charms. She recently began embossing her metal by hand with vintage motifs, including creating a Bee Collection that has inspired a movement among clients to help save the honey bee population.

Pricing: Starting at $30

Find it: LauraJamesJewelry.com, Cotswold Marketplace and Zest Marketplace

Monique Luck began her career creating public murals for neighborhoods in Pittsburg — one of which was even featured on the PBS Documentary, “It’s the Neighborhoods.” But it was during her time teaching art and working children that she discovered her true passion was in mixed media.

Now she uses her painting skills along with fragments of found paper to assemble a collage, creating unique and colorful artwork.

Pricing: Starting at $750

Find it: MoniqueLuckArt.com, on display at CPCC Cato Campus and Harvey B. Gantt Center

Pure Stella’s handmade botanical skincare came about in 2014, when Stacy Rex began experimenting with plants in her kitchen in an attempt to find a safe and natural treatment for her daughter’s eczema. From body scrubs and lip balms, to eye serum and beard oil, all of Pure Stella’s products are still handmade in her kitchen using blends of botanical ingredients and essential oils.

Fun fact: She supports local herself by using locally roasted Enderly Coffee in her scrub and eye serum.

Stacy Rex began experimenting with plants in her kitchen in an attempt to find a natural treatment for her daughter’s eczema, and she ended up with a variety of handmade botanical products she calls Pure Stella Skin Care. Amy Witt Photography

Pricing: Starting at $3

Find it: purestellaskincare.com, CLT Find locations, Unwind Tea & Coffee, H2Blow and Moxie Mercantile

Rosalie Torres-Weiner is a self proclaimed “ARTivist”— artist, muralist and activist — who gives a voice to untold stories in the Latino community through her art. Her vibrant, bold paintings tell stories of the immigrant community in the U.S. in an effort to raise awareness and bring about positive change.

She uses her 24-foot mobile art truck, Red Calaca, to bring art to the underserved areas of Charlotte, teaching and sharing her talents. Rosalie’s murals can be seen around Charlotte and her Gateways mural was even featured in National Geographic’s “U.S. History America Through The Lens” book.

Pricing: Starting at $11 for reprints and mixed media merchandise or $1,500 for originals

Find it: RedCalacaStudio.com, @redcalacastudio and on the Red Calaca Art Truck

As part of her architecture school thesis, Karen O’Leary layered four, 6-by-8 foot maps and used a light box to relay information without the use of words. Three years later, she put the creation on Etsy on a whim. and it quickly created a buzz — and a business.

She makes intricate hand-cut paper maps of everything from Charlotte neighborhoods and universities, to towns and cities all around the world. Her largest commision will soon be viewable at Novel Atherton at Atherton Mills and includes five massive 4.5-by-10 foot panels.

Karen O’Leary turned her architecture school thesis work into a business making intricate, hand-cut paper maps . Courtesy of Studio KMO

Pricing: Starting at $35

Find it: @studiokmo, Etsy StudioKMO and local events including: Southern Christmas Show through 11/24, Pop-Up at Traditions of Charlotte 11/14, VTGCLT Winter Market at the Fillmore 11/24 and Girl Tribe Pop Up 12/14-12/15

Growing up in the mountains of North Carolina created an early bond with nature for Holly Bundy. That’s why when a family friend reached out looking for a partner to help expand his Christmas tree business, she knew it was the creative outlet she had been looking for.

For the past five years, Holly has teamed with local farmers, growers and nurseries to bring wreaths, greenery and garland to homes all year round. Her business has recently expanded to include art, furniture, accessories and rugs.

Holly Bundy teams up with local farmers, growers and nurseries to bring wreaths, greenery and garland to homes all year. Courtesy of Trimmings by Holly

Pricing: Starting at $35

Find it: trimmingsbyholly.com or Costwold Marketplace

Five years ago, Krissy Sternberg made a going away gift for friends moving to Texas — a hand-painted doormat that said, “howdy.” It was was such a hit that she began making others and now has more than 50 custom-designed doormats.

Have a friend who is a coffee addict? Probably at Starbucks. New baby on the way? Shhhh ... baby sleeping. She’ll even create mats for her bitter rivals, the (gulp) Georgia Bulldogs. She runs her business out of her kitchen, which allows her to scratch her creative itch while being home with her children.

Krissy Sternberg made a hand-painted doormat as a going away gift for friends — and that gesture grew into a business with more than 50 custom-designed doormats. Courtesy of Sweet Sienna Designs

Pricing: Starting at $35

Find it: Etsy Sweet Sienna Designs or @sweetsiennadesigns, porch pickup and delivery available for locals

After attempting to find her path in everything from graphic design and psychology to sales and becoming a flight attendant, Whitney Austin finally decided she couldn’t keep her art passion at bay and went for it. In 2016, she became a full-time artist and since then has scaled her business, opening a gallery and bringing fulfillment in-house to allow her complete control over her print operations.

In addition to her bold and colorful originals and printed work, she also hosts quarterly live webinars to help teach the next generation of artists and can be hired as a live artist for events.

Whitney Austinc creates bold, colorful originals and printed work, and can be hired for live art pieces, as well. Courtesy of Whitney Austil

Pricing: Starting at $28 for prints, $325 for originals

Find it: WhitneyAustin.com, The Whitney Austin Gallery Of Art in Carolina Place Mall, @Whitney_Austin