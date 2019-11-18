12 fitness hacks from 5 of Charlotte’s busiest people

Arts and Science Council communications manager Bernie Petit and his wife, Megan, work in exercise around their neighborhood by walking to breweries. Courtesy of Bernie Petit

Between long work hours, breakroom treats, boozy happy hours and maintaining healthy relationships with loved ones, it is easy to let health and fitness fall to the wayside. No matter how busy your schedule is, however, the daily grind shouldn’t distract you from staying in shape.

Charlotte Athletic Club fitness manager Carey Long trains a number of C-suite executives and other busy professionals, He said the benefits of making time for fitness extend into all areas of a person’s life, including helping you sleep better at night and increasing productivity.

According to Long, the most important fitness hack for his clients is to treat their workouts “just like they do their business, because it is that important.”

“You wouldn’t miss an important phone call if it was something that was going to have a direct impact on your business, on your team or on your board, so you block off that time and you don’t let anything interfere with it.

“And initially what I would suggest you do is you start off blocking off 30 minutes at a time, one to two times a week. Don’t let anything interfere unless it’s a life or death situation, right? We all have these emergencies. And I think if you start treating your health and wellness like a business, it becomes a lot easier because you see it — you see the value in it, you see the importance in it, and then there’s a measurable return on the other side of it,” Long said.

We talked to five successful and busy Charlotteans about the fitness hacks they use to fit self care and physical wellness into their packed schedules for optimal results. Their responses have edited for brevity and clarity.

(1) Saloan Goodwin

Owner of Queen Agenda, co-owner of Ace of Spuds food truck, freelance photographer and adjunct professor at Central Piedmont Community College

Saloan Goodwin tunes in to beginners yoga via YouTube in the mornings before starting her 12- to 16-hour work days. Alaetra Chisholm

Why is she busy? Entrepreneur extraordinaire Saloan Goodwin works between 50-90 hours a week to meet commitments from her multiple businesses. For Goodwin, food truck prep starts at about 6 a.m., and shifts can go as late as 10 p.m. Between food prep and working shifts on the truck, Goodwin handles the social media and marketing for Ace of Spuds and Queen Agenda each day. She also preps lessons for the Food Truck 101 class she teaches at CPCC. If she wasn’t busy enough, she also works as a professional photographer, shooting with clients on the weekends.

Take a holistic approach: It wasn’t until I started full entrepreneurship with the food truck that it became a challenge to physically go to the gym because I’d be working 12- to 16-hour days. So I decided to meet myself halfway and began my journey on the health side of things. I simply changed my diet, portioned my food so that I could still eat the things I enjoyed, started making sure my water consumption outweighed my juice intake and tuned in to beginners yoga via YouTube in the morning. I found this to be balancing for my day.

Start with small steps: Some people have this idea that working out has to be heavily physical, done everyday or requires hours in the gym, and that is far from the truth. Health and fitness can start as small as drinking water daily, lightening your diet and completing 15 minutes of walking. It’s OK to work your way up, start in increments. ... Find your pace and embrace it. Start with that, and your health and fitness routine will become more of a lifestyle instead of just a superficial goal.

(2) Steve McClure

COO, The Spectrum Cos.

Steve McClure alternates workout days with his wife, each starting off at 5:30 in the morning, so they can each keep on track with their fitness goals. Courtesy of The Spectrum Companies

Why is he busy? Steve works 70 to 80 hours a week leading the organization and making deals in his role as the chief operating officer for The Spectrum Companies, the real estate development firm that built the 300 S. Tryon building and other large development projects around Charlotte.

Schedule time for fitness:. My wife and I have a schedule where I go work out at 5:30 in the morning on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. She works out Monday, Wednesday and Friday. We alternate so that one of us obviously stays home with the kids, but we keep each other accountable.

Find a convenient place to work out: “We’re members at the Myers Park Country Club so I go to the fitness center, literally less than a mile away from the house.”

Commit to your routine: “With kids, we are asked ‘How do you fit that in? The choices we make today will decide who we are going to be. With my wife and I doing alternating days, we’re able to keep each other accountable. It’s become who we are — if you don’t work out that day, you just don’t feel good. My wife does barre at Carolina Barre and Core; she’s in better shape than she’s been in her entire life. She’s done it nonstop. We’ve decided this routine 5 years ago, and unless we’re traveling, it’s clockwork.”

(3) Bernie Petit

Communications manager, Arts and Science Council

Bernie Petit works out on his Bowflex Max Trainer at home so he can multitask and catch up on shows, too. Courtesy of Bernie Petit

Why is he busy? In addition to working between 40-60 hours a week, Bernie Petit has to be on call after hours to handle media relations for the Arts and Science Council. He has to attend evening and weekend events, field after-hours emails and calls, and be available at all times — even on vacation — to handle media requests.

Find what works for you: I’m not a joiner or group activities guy, so I knew a gym membership wasn’t the right path for me. I saved up to get my Max Trainer, which lets me work out when it’s convenient for me and stream whatever I want to watch. I’ve watched every season of all the Marvel shows on Netflix, all five seasons of “Orphan Black” and the first seasons of “Big Little Lies” and “Killing Eve,” plus a lot more.

Earn your beer: I’m also fortunate to live within a 20-minute or so walk to several great breweries — Resident Culture and Legion in Plaza Midwood and Divine Brewing, Heist, Free Range and NoDa Brewing in NoDa — so, during the cooler months, my wife and I walk to breweries so we can enjoy local beer while getting our steps in.

Keep perspective: I know that if l look back at my work 10 years from now, I’m not going to remember half the things I stress about. But I will absolutely pay the price in 10 years for not doing what I need to do for my health today. That perspective reminds me to take a break for fitness, even when I feel overwhelmed by everything that’s on my plate.

(4) Tina Postel

Executive director of Loaves and Fishes, and adjunct professor at UNC Charlotte

Tina Postel does Barre classes at least 3 times a week that charge her for missing a visit if she doesn’t cancel more than an hour before. Courtesy of Tina Postel

Why is she busy? Between working as the executive director of Loaves and Fishes from Monday-Saturday and teaching a graduate course at UNC Charlotte, Tina Postel usually works 60+ hour weeks.

Plan ahead: Pack your workout clothes in advance and leave them in your car. Don’t go home until the workout is completed. If I go home first, I will sit on the couch and never go. Getting dressed is sometimes the hardest part.

Stay accountable: I do Barre classes at least 3 times a week and have to sign up online. If I don’t cancel the class at least one hour in advance, I will get charged for a missed visit. Also, when possible, find an accountability partner. Even if they don’t work out with you, tell them what your workout plans are and ask them to help hold you accountable.

(5) Lee Sutton-Ramspeck

Elementary school teacher, Highland Mill Montessori School

Lee Sutton-Ramspeck breaks out her bike and utilizes the YMCA. Courtesy of Lee Sutton-Ramspeck

Why she’s busy: Teacher Lee Sutton-Ramspeck has a packed schedule during the school year at Highland Mill Montessori School. She spends about 10 hours a day at the school each day, and outside of teaching has to keep up with curriculum planning, grading homework and taking professional development courses to keep certifications up to date.

Make your commute into a workout: I ride my bike to and from work every day, and if I’m in my neighborhood going out to eat or meeting with friends, I also take my bike there. That way, even if I do have a really jam-packed day and I truly don’t have time for exercise, I’m still getting in a little bit of activity and making the care of my body something important and valued.

Use the YMCA to find fitness classes on a budget: I really love the YMCA. It has a scaled rate so that people who have trouble affording a gym membership can get a rate based on their income level. I like the athletic conditioning class there just because it’s really, really challenging. Especially after a situation where you are just either sitting or standing all day, it feels really good to just full run and having a full range of motion — really fully exercise. I’ve also enjoyed taking pilates or barre classes, which are going to be a little bit more about toning, a bit more relaxing of a workout.