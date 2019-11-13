Try vegan mac and cheese — or ginger lime ice cream — at Vegfest Jr. on Thursday

Proceeds from VegFest Jr. will go to raise money for the 2020 VegFest, organizer Shaun Bowman said.

Camp North End will host VegFest Jr. this week, seeking to celebrate the vegan lifestyle and introduce those unfamiliar with plant-based cuisine. Through the years, it has also evolved to function as an incubator for small and startup businesses.

Charlotte VegFest organizer Shaun Bowman has been a vegetarian for 20 years and a vegan for over 16. “Making sure others know how diverse and inviting plant-based living can be is my way of giving back. I want others to know how vegan living in 2019 is incredibly accessible in Charlotte, with new plant-based businesses and options popping up every month,” Bowman said.

The locally produced events began 7 years ago with a mission to introduce the community to healthy, sustainable and compassionate eating and the benefits of vegan living. The Vegfest events have continued to get bigger as the years go on. In the last few years in particular, turnout has soared. This past September, Charlotte Vegfest saw around 5,000 attendees and is expected to keep growing. The vendors continue to get more diverse as new offerings pop up around the city.

“Vegfest Jr. functions as a mini-Vegfest and has more of a party vibe. Our main event is always on the weekend, but the Jr. events are held on Thursday nights to hit a different demographic of people. Proceeds from our bar and raffle will go to raise money for our 2020 event, and the Jr. event itself helps keep momentum up for our main event,” Bowman said.

Small, affordable food portions will be available for purchase. On Thursday, expect an array of local vegan options, including long-time Charlotte staples like Nourish Charlotte and Viva Raw, award-winning mac and cheese creator Chef Joya, and newcomer Title Belt Ice Cream. Ice cream flavors will include Biscoff, Passion Fruit, Mexican Hot Chocolate, Ginger Lime and Peanut Butter Oreo.

There will be a raffle, a DJ, drinks and almost 30 vendors total. Entrance to the event is free. Food and raffle purchases also benefit the annual Vegfest event, which functions as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

Nov. 14 7 -9:30 p.m.

Camp North End, 1824 Statesville Ave.