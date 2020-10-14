Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Oct. 16-22

Movimento Dance Academy will teach Bachata and Salsa footwork during Fall Latin Night at Camp North End on Oct. 17.

Friday

Kick off your weekend with an energizing and refreshing New Moon Hike and Fire at the Reedy Creek Nature Center. Connect with nature with a 2 mile hike, then set intentions and reflect around a bonfire with new friends. This activity is appropriate for ages 14 and up. 6:30-8:30 p.m. 2900 Rocky River Road. Free admission. https://bit.ly/34HGHD2

Listen to local poets compete at the SlamCharlotte Poetry Slam at the Square at Spirit Square. This outdoor event will feature emerging slam poets from around the Charlotte area as they support and challenge each other in a friendly competition. Alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages will be available for sale, and there will be a livestream of the performance on the Blumenthal Performing Arts Facebook page for those who cannot attend in person. 6:30-10 p.m. 345 N. College St. Free admission. https://bit.ly/33Rg13E

Saturday

Hear the amazing vocalists of Opera Carolina perform in a picturesque outdoor setting at Music Under the Stars. Each ticket includes a live outdoor concert, seating at a socially distanced table and creative cuisine from Babe & Butcher. Hand sanitizer and Opera Carolina masks will be provided. 4:30-9:30 p.m. 16030 McAuley Road, Huntersville. $125. https://operacarolina.org/response-fund/

Opera Carolina’s outdoor Music Under the Stars concert is Oct. 17. Daniel Coston

Learn to salsa in a socially distanced, outdoor setting at the Fall Latin Night at Camp North End. The experts from Movimento Dance Academy will teach you Bachata and Salsa footwork in a fun, interactive class that is perfect for beginners and experienced dancers alike. Masks are required. 6:30-10 p.m. 1701 Graham St. Free admission. https://bit.ly/3nCI7qZ

Learn spooky stories about the history of Fort Mill at the Fort Mill History Museum Lanterns & Legends Tour. Explore historic sites on foot while you hear tantalizing tales. This event is appropriate for ages 12 and up. Tours start at 6:45 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. $16. 303 Tom Hall St., Fort Mill. https://fmhm.org/events

Celebrate an African-Brazilian Fall Carnaval with an interactive drive-in three-act show complete with dancers, drummers and martial artists at the Music Yard. 7-11 p.m. 2433 South Blvd. $70-90 per car, $200 for VIP picnic table. https://bit.ly/33QyhtM

Sunday

Dine al fresco on the streets of uptown Charlotte with the city’s StreetEats program. Sit outside while social distancing and enjoy food from participating uptown restaurants and food trucks. Noon-9 p.m. 200 N. Tryon St. Free admission.

The city of Charlotte designated $400,000 in federal CARES Act funding to StreetEats, which includes buying or renting tables and chairs, creating road barriers signage and promotions. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

Monday

Try the best specialty burgers from over 35 Charlotte-area restaurants for only $6 with CLT Burger Week. These specials run from Oct. 19-25, so you have plenty of time to dine around. Free admission. https://cltburgerweek.com/

Tuesday

Join Living From Inspiration founder Lorrie Rivers, a Charlotte yoga teacher and holistic life coach who has experienced an extended bout with COVID-19, as she does a livestream interview with Dr. Jacob Teitelbaum, a post-viral syndrome expert and bestselling author. Teitelbaum will take questions live, or you can submit them beforehand to lorrie@livingfrominspiration.com. Those registered by Oct. 19 can also access the recording for a week. 2 p.m. Free admission. https://5daywellness.ck.page/10456bc8ba

See the Charlotte Symphony perform live in a fun, outdoor setting the Charlotte Symphony on Tap concert. The Symphony will play live at NoDa Brewing, but you can also buy a livestream ticket of the performance if you’d rather watch from home. 7-9 p.m. 2921 N.Tryon St. $15 in person, $10 livestream. www.charlottesymphony.org/ontap

Wednesday

Learn all about pumpkins at the The Pumpkin Patch exhibit at the Schiele Museum of Natural History. Each ticket includes entry to the pumpkin patch program, admission to the farm and a pumpkin to take home while supplies last. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 1500 E. Garrison Blvd., Gastonia. $5 for Schiele members, $7 for non-members. https://bit.ly/2SPeyUQ\

Thursday

Move and re-center in a fun and funky setting with a Glow Yoga with Dropsound class. Yoga instructor Grace Millsap will lead you through an outdoor 60-minute vinyasa flow yoga class with noise-isolating Dropsound headphones and glowsticks. This class is accessible to all fitness levels. 7 p.m. 2433 South Blvd. $20. https://bit.ly/2GEGA3f