This Charlotte scavenger hunt includes prizes like a NYC trip, a staycation, dinners

Hundreds of Himalayan salt balls will be scattered around Charlotte locations such as Romare Bearden Park, with each corresponding to a prize.

Who doesn’t love a good scavenger hunt? Especially when it means you could win an all-expenses paid trip to New York City or even a luxe staycation right here in Charlotte.

Celebrity Chef David Burke recently opened two new concepts in Charlotte, Red Salt by David Burke and Cloud Bar by David Burke in the Le Méridien in uptown. Now, he is launching a fun one-day scavenger hunt in honor of his patented Himalayan sea-salt dry aging technique.

Wednesday, beginning at 11 a.m., team members from Burke’s restaurants will hide 500 Himalayan salt balls across six locations around Charlotte. Locations include: Romare Bearden Park, First Ward Park, Freedom Park, Midtown Park, the magic carpet mural along South End’s Rail Trail and Little Sugar Creek Greenway behind Park Road Shopping Center.

The salt balls will contain a number that randomly matches to a prize. Once people locate a ball, they must take it to Red Salt by Oct. 31, to redeem their prize. Prizes range from free food and gift cards to David Burke’s Charlotte concepts, to a staycation at Le Méridien and the grand prize of a trip to New York City, airfare included. Other prizes include private dinners at Red Salt and tickets to upcoming full moon parties, as well as the chance to film a fun cooking video with Burke and Lefto.

Participation in the event is free, and you do not need to register. Social distancing guidelines are still in place, and participants are strongly encouraged to wear their masks and keep at least 6 feet between participants not in their household.

Those who take part in the hunt are asked to share the experience via social media using the tag #saltyballscampaign and by tagging @cloudbarbydavidburke and @redsaltbydavidburke on Instagram.

