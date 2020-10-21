Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Oct. 23-29

Catch an outdoor show by Charlotte comedian Burpie at the Filmore on Oct. 23.

Editor’s note: During COVID-19 reopening Phase 3 in North Carolina, mass gatherings are limited to 25 people inside and 50 outside. Outdoor and entertainment venues, amusement parks and bars also have capacity limits. When arriving at an event, please use your best judgment about crowd size and safety and leave if it appears you cannot socially distance properly. It’s up to all of us to prevent community spread of the coronavirus.

Friday

See standup comedian and Charlottean Burpie perform at an outdoor and socially distanced Live in the Lot show at the Fillmore. This show is appropriate for all ages, and face masks are required when not eating or drinking. Doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. $25. https://bit.ly/2TlqJJH

Spend your evening sipping wine and nibbling on cheese at Tayste Curds & Corks. Enjoy four wines, each paired with a cheese course. 6 p.m. 3440 Saint Vardell Lane, Suite G. $63.28. https://bit.ly/3kdWOyM

Saturday

Explore Charlotte by bike with the Biketoberfest Choose Your own Adventure event. Choose from a variety of routes and participate in a selfie scavenger hunt by biking around the city by yourself or with a team of friends. $35. https://bit.ly/3lW9BpO

Celebrate BiketoberFest with an Oct. 24 scavenger hunt. Grant Baldwin Photography Courtesy of Sustain Charlotte

Enjoy a dreamy immersive experience filled with installations, performances, food, drinks and other surprises created by the artists of the Goodyear Arts Collective at Strange Times. Make sure to bring your smartphone, headphones and a mask for this indoor and outdoor 90-minute walking tour. This event is for ages 21 and up. Tours start at 6:30 p.m. 301 Camp Road. $65. https://www.goodyeararts.com/strangetimes

The Goodyear Arts Collective’s Strange Times walking tour is Oct. 24. Courtesy of Goodyear Arts

Bring the whole family to Halloween Drive-in Movie Night at the Arboretum for a showing of the 2019 cartoon movie “The Addams Family.” Make sure to register ahead of time, as tickets are required. Masks are required anytime you leave your car. 8008 Providence Road. Gates open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. Free admission. https://www.shoparboretum.com/

Sample wine and beer from all over the Charlotte region at the 6th annual South End Wine and Hops Fest. Each general admission ticket includes 3 hours of wine and beer tasting, a souvenir tasting glass and a souvenir festival sports bottle. 1327 S. Mint St. $55 for general admission, $20 for designated drivers. https://southendwineandhopsfest.com/

Sunday

Check out new art and performances from local artists from the comfort of your couch with the digital Artoberfest art show, hosted by the Historic Camp Greene Neighborhood Association. 7-11:30 p.m. Free admission. https://bit.ly/35gqcy7

Monday

Have spooky family-friendly fun at the SeaLife Aquarium’s Spooky Seas event. Little ones can make crafts at self-led stations, enter a costume contest at 1 p.m. and experience a spooktastic parade with Sharky at 2 p.m. All activities are included in the price of admission. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 8111 Concord Mills Blvd. $21.95 for adults, $14.95 for children. https://bit.ly/3m2Z5NA

Tuesday

Enjoy either an indoor or outdoor screening of the 1959 classic horror film House on Haunted Hill at Devil’s Logic Brewing. The film will be shown on screens inside and outside the brewery, and a food truck will be onsite serving up dinner food. 7-10 p.m. Free admission. https://bit.ly/31pRAbU

Wednesday

Celebrate NoDa Brewing’s nine year anniversary with $9 pours of any beer with a glass you can take home and a new release everyday from Wednesday through Sunday. On Wednesday, you can get a glass of the new Maker’s Mark Barrel-Rested Melnā Jūra Baltic Porter beer while it lasts. 4-9 p.m. 2921 N. Tryon St. Free admission. https://bit.ly/3m2TCGA

Celebrate NoDa Brewing’s nine year anniversary with $9 pours of any beer and the Oct. 27 release of the new Maker’s Mark Barrel-Rested Melnā Jūra Baltic Porter. Courtesy of NoDa Brewing Company

Thursday

See the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons live at Bank of America Stadium. Face coverings are mandatory when you are not actively eating or drinking in your seat. 8:20 p.m. 800 S. Mint St. Tickets start at $105. https://bit.ly/35edoIr