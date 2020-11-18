Things to do
Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Nov. 20-26
Editor’s note: During COVID-19 reopening Phase 3 in North Carolina, mass gatherings are limited to 25 people inside and 50 outside. Outdoor and entertainment venues, amusement parks and bars also have capacity limits. When arriving at an event, please use your best judgment about crowd size and safety and leave if it appears you cannot socially distance properly. It’s up to all of us to prevent community spread of the coronavirus.
Friday
See a 10-year retrospective with more than 100 of Argentinian painter and photographer Leandro Manzo’s paintings and prints at the opening night of Leandro Manzo: Origen at the Merino Mill. 5-10 p.m., 500 S. Main St., Mooresville. Free admission. https://bit.ly/2H72jRH
Kick off your weekend with a Jazz Celebration of Stevie Wonder presented by Noel Freidline. This show will celebrate Middle C Jazz’s one-year anniversary and will feature performances of jazz musicians including Freidline, Maria Howell, Adam McKnight, Juan Rollan, Zach Page and Justin Varnes. Craft cocktails and small plates begin at 6 p.m. 300 S. Brevard St. $44. https://bit.ly/2H4ssQO
Grab dinner from your favorite Plaza Midwood restaurant and dine outside while enjoying Live Music at the Thomas Streatery. 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Streatery is located on Thomas Avenue between Commonwealth and Central avenues. Free admission. https://bit.ly/3lO4w3a
Listen to covers of your favorite jam bands at the outdoor Drifter and The Jam Cooperative concert at Heist Barrel Arts. The band will be playing favorites from Widespread Panic, the Grateful Dead, Phish and more. 7-10 p.m. 1030 Woodward Ave. Free admission. https://bit.ly/2H9wO9u
Saturday
Get your pet’s photo taken with Santa at the Santa Paws at event at Armored Cow Brewing. You can get 3 photos for $10, and all proceeds go to support You and me Furever, a local pet rescue. 8821 JW Clay Blvd. Noon-2:30 p.m. Free admission. https://bit.ly/2UyTzGM
Discover Creole stories, religion and culture at Inter | Sectionality: Diaspora Art from the Creole City. This exhibition features 25 Miami-based artists and 2 artists from North Carolina who explore Creole culture and the diaspora through visual art. The exhibition is open through January 2021. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 551 S. Tryon St. $9 for adults, $7 for youth. https://www.ganttcenter.org/exhibitions/
Visit the Southeast’s largest drive-thru Christmas light show featuring more than 4 million sparkling LED lights on a four-mile course at the Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Speedway Christmas. This event is open nightly through Jan. 21, with the exception of Christmas Day. 6-10 p.m. 5555 Concord Pkwy., Concord. Tickets start at $20. https://www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/tickets/
Sunday
Enjoy a delicious morning buffet-style meal on the Anne Springs Close Greenway at Brunch at the Greenway Canteen. All dining is outdoors. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 2573 Lake Haigler Drive, Fort Mill, SC. Brunch is $18.95 per person ages 12 and up, $10.95 per child ages 3-11 and does not include admission to the Greenway. https://bit.ly/2H5OrH5
Kick off holiday celebrations with a Taste of the Season at Carowinds. Walk around and enjoy festive decorations while sampling over 30 holiday treats. Noon-8 p.m. 14523 Carowinds Blvd. Tasting and admission tickets start at $39.99. https://bit.ly/38N0pAR
Monday
Learn to mix some new drinks at Unpretentious Palate’s Virtual Happy Hour with Justin Hazelton and Uncle Nearest. Join the Leah & Louise bartender and Uncle Nearest’s master blender, Victoria Butler, to learn a few fun history facts about whiskey in the United States and see a demonstration of two whiskey-based cocktails to bring to your Thanksgiving table. 7:30-8:30 p.m. $10. https://bit.ly/2IHGVD1
Tuesday
Bring the kids to write Letters to Santa at the Metropolitan’s letter writing station with custom stationary and unique writing utensils for them to customize their wish lists. 8 a.m.-8 p.m. 1111 Metropolitan Ave. Free. https://bit.ly/32PoNhk
Wednesday
Celebrate Thanksgiving eve with Drinksgiving at 4001 Yancey. Stop by for $5 crowler fills, $10 growler fills and an exclusive Gobble Til You Wobble Thanksgiving Steal the Pint glass. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. 4001 Yancey Road. Free admission. https://bit.ly/2IBHPkd
Thursday
Tune in to WBTV to watch a rebroadcast special of the Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade, featuring the best floats, marching bands, performances and more from years’ past parades and segments about the history of the parade. 4 p.m. http://novanthealththanksgivingparade.com/
