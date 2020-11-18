Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Nov. 20-26

The opening night of Leandro Manzo: Origen at the Merino Mill is Nov. 20.

Friday

See a 10-year retrospective with more than 100 of Argentinian painter and photographer Leandro Manzo’s paintings and prints at the opening night of Leandro Manzo: Origen at the Merino Mill. 5-10 p.m., 500 S. Main St., Mooresville. Free admission. https://bit.ly/2H72jRH

Kick off your weekend with a Jazz Celebration of Stevie Wonder presented by Noel Freidline. This show will celebrate Middle C Jazz’s one-year anniversary and will feature performances of jazz musicians including Freidline, Maria Howell, Adam McKnight, Juan Rollan, Zach Page and Justin Varnes. Craft cocktails and small plates begin at 6 p.m. 300 S. Brevard St. $44. https://bit.ly/2H4ssQO

Jazz artists Noel Friedline and Maria Howell will be among the artists performing at Middle C Jazz’s anniversary celebration on Nov. 20. Courtesy of Noel Friedline CharlotteFive

Grab dinner from your favorite Plaza Midwood restaurant and dine outside while enjoying Live Music at the Thomas Streatery. 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Streatery is located on Thomas Avenue between Commonwealth and Central avenues. Free admission. https://bit.ly/3lO4w3a

Listen to covers of your favorite jam bands at the outdoor Drifter and The Jam Cooperative concert at Heist Barrel Arts. The band will be playing favorites from Widespread Panic, the Grateful Dead, Phish and more. 7-10 p.m. 1030 Woodward Ave. Free admission. https://bit.ly/2H9wO9u

Saturday

Get your pet’s photo taken with Santa at the Santa Paws at event at Armored Cow Brewing. You can get 3 photos for $10, and all proceeds go to support You and me Furever, a local pet rescue. 8821 JW Clay Blvd. Noon-2:30 p.m. Free admission. https://bit.ly/2UyTzGM

Discover Creole stories, religion and culture at Inter | Sectionality: Diaspora Art from the Creole City. This exhibition features 25 Miami-based artists and 2 artists from North Carolina who explore Creole culture and the diaspora through visual art. The exhibition is open through January 2021. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 551 S. Tryon St. $9 for adults, $7 for youth. https://www.ganttcenter.org/exhibitions/

View Janusian Things by Jared McGriff at Inter | Sectionality: Diaspora Art from the Creole City, open through January at the Harvey B. Gantt Center. Courtesy of the Harvey B. Gantt Center

Visit the Southeast’s largest drive-thru Christmas light show featuring more than 4 million sparkling LED lights on a four-mile course at the Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Speedway Christmas. This event is open nightly through Jan. 21, with the exception of Christmas Day. 6-10 p.m. 5555 Concord Pkwy., Concord. Tickets start at $20. https://www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/tickets/

Speedway Christmas is a drive-through event at Charlotte Motor Speedway, open until Jan. 21. Sara Kendall

Sunday

Enjoy a delicious morning buffet-style meal on the Anne Springs Close Greenway at Brunch at the Greenway Canteen. All dining is outdoors. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 2573 Lake Haigler Drive, Fort Mill, SC. Brunch is $18.95 per person ages 12 and up, $10.95 per child ages 3-11 and does not include admission to the Greenway. https://bit.ly/2H5OrH5

Kick off holiday celebrations with a Taste of the Season at Carowinds. Walk around and enjoy festive decorations while sampling over 30 holiday treats. Noon-8 p.m. 14523 Carowinds Blvd. Tasting and admission tickets start at $39.99. https://bit.ly/38N0pAR

This year, Carowinds is hosting a Taste of the Season event in lieu of its annual Winterfest. Jordan Sternberg / Courtesy of Carowinds

Monday

Learn to mix some new drinks at Unpretentious Palate’s Virtual Happy Hour with Justin Hazelton and Uncle Nearest. Join the Leah & Louise bartender and Uncle Nearest’s master blender, Victoria Butler, to learn a few fun history facts about whiskey in the United States and see a demonstration of two whiskey-based cocktails to bring to your Thanksgiving table. 7:30-8:30 p.m. $10. https://bit.ly/2IHGVD1

Tuesday

Bring the kids to write Letters to Santa at the Metropolitan’s letter writing station with custom stationary and unique writing utensils for them to customize their wish lists. 8 a.m.-8 p.m. 1111 Metropolitan Ave. Free. https://bit.ly/32PoNhk

Wednesday

Celebrate Thanksgiving eve with Drinksgiving at 4001 Yancey. Stop by for $5 crowler fills, $10 growler fills and an exclusive Gobble Til You Wobble Thanksgiving Steal the Pint glass. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. 4001 Yancey Road. Free admission. https://bit.ly/2IBHPkd

Thursday

Tune in to WBTV to watch a rebroadcast special of the Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade, featuring the best floats, marching bands, performances and more from years’ past parades and segments about the history of the parade. 4 p.m. http://novanthealththanksgivingparade.com/