The best places to see 2020 holiday lights near Charlotte

McAdenville, known has Christmas Town USA, will trim its lights display and related events this year to help prevent spread of the novel coronavirus, town officials said. Charlotte Observer file photo

The holidays are upon us, even though it might not feel like it this year. It is so easy to go through the motions this season, but don’t let the chaos of 2020 keep you from getting a touch of holiday spirit.

Several places in and around Charlotte will be putting on light shows to bring some cheer this season, taking care to create additional COVID-19 safety measures that comply with CDC guidelines.

Take some time to put the phone down, grab the people you live with and spend a night admiring one of these holiday light shows:

What: Join Concord, Harrisburg, Kannapolis, Midland, Mt. Pleasant and Cabarrus County as they kick off the season virtually through the Cabarrus Virtual Holiday Celebration. The event will last one hour and includes virtual tree lighting ceremonies for Concord and Kannapolis, musical performances and a visit from Santa Claus.

Where: The event will broadcast at facebook.com/CabarrusVirtualHoliday, CabCo TV (Spectrum Cable, Channel 22), youtube.com/cabarruscounty and www.cabarruscounty.us/live. If you can’t tune into the live event, the videos will broadcast several times throughout the holiday season on Channel 22.

When: Nov. 20 at 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

COVID-19 safety: This event is 100 percent virtual — you can even watch it with your mask off (as long as you stay at home).

Enjoy light displays throughout Village Park at the Kannapolis Celebration of Lights, broadcast along with other Cabarrus County lighting events. Marty Price

What: Taste of the Season, an outdoor holiday celebration featuring tasty food, festive themed areas and live shows throughout the park.

Where: 300 Carowinds Blvd., Fort Mill, SC

When: Select days Nov. 21-Dec. 20

Cost: A bundle with three tastings is $39.99, and a bundle with 6 tastings is $54.99.

COVID-19 safety: All guests will need to make a reservation before attending to monitor the park’s capacity. Before entering, customers will use the touchless temperature screening and will be required to wear face coverings. Social distancing markers and hand sanitizer stations are also stationed throughout the park.

Carowinds will reopen in November for Taste of the Season. Jordan Sternberg / Courtesy of Carowinds

What: Speedway Christmas will be featuring a drive-through light show with about 4 million lights over 3.75-mile course, and this year’s display theme is North Pole.

Where: 5555 Concord Pkwy. South, Concord

When: Nov. 21-Jan. 17 (closed Christmas Day)

Cost: Until Christmas Eve, tickets cost $25 per car during weekdays and Sundays. On Friday and Saturdays, tickets cost $30 per car. Between Dec. 16 and Dec. 19, tickets will cost $25 per car on Thursday and Sunday and $30 per car on Friday and Saturday. Starting on Dec. 30, prices will drop to $20 per car Monday through Sunday.

COVID-19 safety: For this event, Charlotte Motor Speedway will be partnering with Count on Me NC, a public health initiative to help keep everyone safe from COVID-19. One of the best ways to social distance during this event is to simply stay in your car with the people you came with. If you wish to walk around, guests are required to wear a cloth face covering, other than while actively eating or drinking.

By completing a purchase of any kind, guests acknowledge and agree to the Notice of Risk and Policies waiver outlined on the website, which covers all COVID-19 protocols.

About 4 million lights are set up each year for Speedway Christmas at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Courtesy of Jonathan Coleman, Charlotte Motor Speedway

What: Holidays at the Garden is an event where people can walk through the garden and admire the holiday lights and blossoming cherry trees. The event will also feature food trucks, marshmallow stations and warm beverages.

Where: 6500 S. New Hope Road, Belmont

When: Nov. 27-Jan. 3, from 5-9 p.m.

Cost: Adult tickets are $14.95, senior tickets (60+) are $12.95 and children’s tickets are $7.95.

COVID-19 safety: This year’s event will be held on a smaller scale. There will not be an appearance from Santa or live music. For increased safety, staff and visitors are required to wear face coverings indoors or outdoors in the presence of other people.

Daniel Stowe Botanical Gardens has COVID-19 precautions in place for its 2020 light display. Alex Cason

What: Christmas Town USA is a drive-through event that welcomes more than 500,000 visitors every December to the entire town of McAdenville, NC. This year, trees will be lit in the downtown area from the Pharr Family YMCA to the Spruced Goose Station.

Where: There are a few ways to get to McAdenville, depending on where you are coming from. From the Gastonia area, take NC Highway 7, U.S. Route 29-74 E or Interstate 85 N. From the Charlotte area, take U.S. Route 29/74 South and West or Interstate 85 South.

For more information on directions, take a look at the website.

When: Dec. 1- Dec. 26 from 5-10 p.m.

Cost: Free

COVID-19 safety: Because of COVID-19, there will not be refreshments or photo opportunities, and there will not be a tree lighting ceremony.

Drive through McAdenville in a slow-moving caravan of cars, trucks and wagons to see the holiday lights. Melissa Oyler

What: Each year, the U.S. National Whitewater Center showcases Lights, a half-mile walking trail of holiday lights, created by artist Meredith Connelly.

Where: 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy.

When: Now through February from 6-10 p.m.

Cost: Free; parking is $6 without a parking permit

COVID-19 safety: All guests and staff are reminded to wear face coverings and social distance from others whenever possible.

The U.S. National Whitewater Center will host Lights until February.