Christmas trees are selling out. Here’s where you can still find them near Charlotte

Adalie Degree, 3, helps her family pick out a Christmas tree at the Penland Christmas Tree Farm in York County in 2016. tkimball@heraldonline.com

If we’ve learned anything in the past nine months, it’s that nothing is normal in 2020 – and believe it or not, that extends to Christmas trees.

It’s normal for Americans to start buying Christmas trees after Thanksgiving. This year, that normal response ballooned to an early mad dash as Charlotteans flocked to fell their favorite firs to combat COVID-19 cabin fever. Who can blame them?

“We have seen extreme interest in people wanting to be out here to cut a tree and find joy and get things going for the holidays — and also just get outside,” said Doug Sidell with Grace Tree Farm in Denver. “It’s not us only. It’s everybody.”

Now, Christmas tree numbers are low, but that early rush is not the only reason. More than 10 years ago, during the Great Recession, farmers either planted fewer Christmas trees or went out of business entirely. A decade later – roughly the time it takes for a Christmas tree to fully grow – those lower planting numbers have led to lower supplies.

Many local Christmas tree shops have already sold out. That includes Sidell’s Grace Tree Farm – which sold out of choose-and-cut trees just six days after it opened.

“We’ll probably sell out before the weekend – it’ll be the earliest we’ve ever sold out,” said Bill Cline with Cedar Lake Tree Farm in Iron Station.

Families make a tradition of traveling to the N.C. mountains for choose-and-cut Christmas trees. Elizabeth Ranatza

The moral of the story: If you haven’t bought your Christmas tree yet, it’s high time to do so as soon as possible. CharlotteFive has gathered a list of places that still have the beloved trees in stock, to help you find your perfect Christmas tree while they’re still available. We are still waiting to hear back from several places, so if you don’t see your favorite spot listed, check back soon and we’ll update as we hear from them.

Address: 5829 East Highway 28, Iron Station

Travel time: 43 minutes from Charlotte

Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday

Phone: (704) 735-6997

Varieties: Fraser Fir

Price: $20 – $300, tabletop to 15’

Extras: Haystacks, farm animals, country store

Address: Delivery only (Charlotte and surrounding areas)

Phone: (866) 400-1564

Variety: Frasier fire (several still available)

Cost: $75 – $240 (5’ to 12’)

Variety: Frasier fir

More information: Send all orders through its website; orders will be received that day and delivered the next. Delivery crew follows COVID-19 protocol and offers full set-up.

Address: 121 Brooks Shell Road in Elk Park (Ellis Family Farm location), 60 Buck Mountain Road in Elk Park, North Carolina (Orchard Farm location)

Travel time: 2 hours 20 minutes from Charlotte

Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (last day Dec 6)

Variety: Fraser fir

Phone: (828) 387-7695

Price: $35 – $220, 5’ to 18’

Extras: Wreaths, roping, Christmas gift shop

More information: Only the Ellis Family Farm will be open on Thursday, Dec. 3. For 6’ to 8’ trees, do to the Orchard Farm location. For trees that are 9’ and taller or trees in both size ranges, go to the Ellis Family Farm location.

Address: 48051 Clodfelter Road, Albemarle

Travel time: 1 hour 5 minutes from Charlotte

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday

Phone: (704) 983-1685

Variety: Leyland Cypress

Price: $50, regardless of size

Extras: Shirts, elderberry syrup

More information: This will likely be its last weekend with Christmas tree availability.

Address: 2206 Charlotte Hwy., Mooresville

Travel time: 33 minutes from Charlotte

Hours: Noon to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday

Phone: (980) 348-2098

Variety: Frasier fir

Price: Start at $35

Cost: From 2’ to 9’ around $10 per foot for 2’ to 9’ trees, $160 to $280 for 10’ to 12’ trees, $300 for 14’ to 16’ trees

Extras: Wreaths, fresh garland, hot chocolate and apple cider, local honey, Christmas shop

Address: 12201 S. Tryon St.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday

Phone: (704) 676-6289

Variety: Fraser fir and balsam fir

Price: Depends on height and size of tree (see website)

More information: Only trees smaller than 8’ are still available. This will likely be its last weekend with Christmas tree availability.

Address: 16101 Old Statesville Road (115), Huntersville

Travel time: 23 minutes from Charlotte

Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday

Phone: (704) 875-0061

Variety: Frasier fir

Cost: $48 to $280

Also available: Wreaths, swags, bows, tree stands

A family shops for a fresh Christmas tree in pre-coronavirus times. Todd Bush Charlotte Observer

Locations that are sold out, closed or not offering trees this year

Grace Tree Farm (Denver) has sold out of trees.

Charlotte Christmas Village (Charlotte) is not offering trees this year out of pandemic precaution. There will still be a Christmas market following COVID-19 protocols.

Stowe Dairy Farms (Gastonia) is not offering trees this year.

Tree Elves, a tree delivery pop-up concept that serviced Charlotte in prior years, is not operating this year.

No luck with a local joint?

Home Depot and Lowe’s are selling real Christmas trees nationally and some Charlotte grocery stores have in the past; call your local store about availability. You can also opt for an artificial tree, which you can find at local holiday shop Peppermint Forest Christmas Shop, as well as national big box stores.

What about decorations?

You can’t have a Christmas tree without decorations, so it’s no surprise that decorations are in high demand, as well.

“Things have been flying off the shelf,” said Mike Conway, who works at Blackhawk Hardware in the Park Road Shopping Center. “It really started two weeks ago. This upcoming weekend will be really busy for us, as well.”

You can still find artificial wreaths, Christmas lights and other decorations at Blackhawk. (They’re out of artificial Christmas trees.) In addition, you can find a variety of decorations at Peppermint Forest Christmas Shop as well as national stores.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and may be updated.