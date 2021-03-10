Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | March 12-18

Taste 12 burgers and vote for your favorite during Cabarrus Burger Madness.

Editor’s note: CharlotteFive has limited coverage of in-person events to help prevent community spread of COVID-19. During the North Carolina order in effect through March 26, mass gatherings are limited to 25 people inside and 50 people outside. Outdoor and entertainment venues, amusement parks and bars also have capacity limits.

Friday

Bring the family and your pup to enjoy the spring weather at the West End Food Truck Friday at Blue Blaze Brewing. Food trucks will start rolling in at 4 p.m., and live music starts at 6 p.m. 4-9 p.m. 528 S. Turner St. Free admission. http://bit.ly/2O7r0kp

Grab a brew and enjoy live music while you watch the sunset as Wilmington-based singer-songwriter Parker Lanier performs live at the Suffolk Punch. 6-9 p.m. 2911 Griffith St. Free admission. http://bit.ly/3v6KkyF

This is your last weekend to check out the Goodyear Arts Residency Showcase, featuring the work of 2021 artists-in-residence Reuben Bloom, Fred Smith and Nathan Matthews. 5-8 p.m. 301 Camp Road. Free admission. https://www.goodyeararts.com/now

Browse the work of 2021 artists-in-residence Reuben Bloom, Fred Smith and Nathan Matthews at the Goodyear Arts Residency Showcase on March 12. Nicole Driscoll

Saturday

Kick off your weekend with a workout at the Cross Conditioning Training Team Teach featuring Julianna Rubino and Kwain Bryant. This virtual and in-person class combines mobility with strength and conditioning for a full body workout. 9:30-10:30 a.m. $15. http://bit.ly/3kJfhUW

Head outside for great finds from local artists and small businesses at Primal Brewery’s Huntersville Market Days 1-6 p.m. 16432 Old Statesville Road, Huntersville. Free admission. http://bit.ly/30FR34V

Sunday

Celebrate Pi Day with deals on delicious desserts. Get a 4-inch pie for $3.14 at the new Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop in Huntersville. https://bit.ly/3b9jFJD

On March 14, Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop’s 4 inch pies will be $3.14. Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

Grab a brew and wander through an outdoor market of unique creations at the Maker’s Market at Birdsong Brewing. Food will be available from the Grumpy Grandpa food truck. 2-6 p.m. 1016 N. Davidson St. Free admission. http://bit.ly/3v7M2zS

Find the best spots for beautiful nature walks this spring. Tune into a virtual talk about the 10 Great Spring Wildflower Walks in the Charlotte Region from Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation Naturalist Laura Domingo to learn about the must-see spots in the area. 2 p.m. Free admission. http://bit.ly/3rx0Gyh

Monday

Kick off St. Patrick’s Day week with an Irish feast from Workman’s Friend. Choose from takeout or take-and-bake options, including shepards pIe, corned beef and cabbage, vegan curry and more. Family takeaway meals feed 4-6 people and are $90. https://www.toasttab.com/theworkmansfriend/

Tuesday

Help find Cabarrus County’s most popular burger with Cabarrus Burger Madness. Try all 12 burgers, and vote for your favorite by March 31. Prices vary. http://bit.ly/3qAr1dE

Wednesday

You can start your celebrations and claim your spot on the patio early at the St. Patrick’s Day at the Bot. Wooden Robot’s South End location will open at 2 p.m. to celebrate. 2-10 p.m. 1440 S. Tryon St. Free admission. http://bit.ly/3vcacJo

Thursday

Spend your lunch break learning about How Charlotte won the Revolutionary War with a virtual Lunch and Learn from the Charlotte Museum of History. Noon. Free. charlottemuseum.org/events